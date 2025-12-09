Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

Police arrested a Thai man and a Norwegian woman at a luxury villa in Phuket’s Cape Panwa area for drug dealing. Officers seized heroin, crystal meth, and methamphetamine (known locally as Yaba) during the raid.

Wichit Police Station officers told the media that their ongoing crackdown on drug users and small-scale dealers led them to the pair, 54 year old Norwegian national Mette and 37 year old Thai man Kanok. The arrests were made on December 7 at a villa on Sakdidet Road in the Wichit district.

Police revealed that several drug users and dealers arrested earlier informed officers that they purchased drugs from the duo living in Cape Panwa.

During the search of the villa, officers found 32.78 grammes of heroin, 0.64 grammes of crystal meth, 44 Yaba pills stamped “WY,” a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and 100,000 baht in cash.

Both suspects tested positive for drugs, reportedly showing traces of heroin and Yaba in their systems. They were taken to Wichit Police Station along with the seized items to face multiple charges.

They were charged under:

Section 145 of the Narcotics Control Act: possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, carrying a penalty of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of 200,000 to 2 million baht.

Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act: use of a Category 1 drug, carrying up to one year in prison, a fine up to 20,000 baht, or both.

The Norwegian woman also faces an additional charge for overstaying her visa.

Police are now investigating the ownership or rental status of the luxury villa to pursue further legal action.

In related cases, a Chinese man was arrested two weeks ago on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani for selling drugs to foreign tourists. Officers seized 96 ecstasy pills, 4.8 grammes of MDMA, several LSD stamps, and drug paraphernalia.

A Nigerian man was arrested in Phuket two weeks ago for cocaine distribution, while a Russian national was also apprehended in the province for selling and promoting drugs through QR code stickers placed on utility poles.