Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 11:20 AM
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) has dismantled a major drug trafficking and money laundering network operating across several provinces, arresting multiple suspects and seizing high-value assets. Authorities confirmed that one of the individuals named in the investigation is a parliamentary candidate from a well-known political party.

The operation, codenamed Operation Black Mirror TKP, was launched at approximately 6:00 a.m. on December 29, 2025. More than 120 officers from the NSB and special operations units carried out coordinated raids at 22 locations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Lopburi, and Trang. Seven arrest warrants were issued as part of the crackdown.

Police Lieutenant General Achayon Kraithong, Commander of the Narcotics Suppression Police, presided over the operation’s briefing and deployment, describing it as one of the most significant anti-narcotics actions conducted at the close of 2025. Senior police officials, including Pol. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, also oversaw the operation.

One of the primary search locations was a luxury residence in Bang Chueak Nang subdistrict, Taling Chan district. Officers arrested a Thai man and his Laotian wife at the property. Authorities seized two luxury cars, a motorcycle, approximately 1 million baht in cash, 11 handguns, five rifles, ammunition, and other valuables. Investigators said the couple were listed as company directors but were unable to explain the nature of their registered business activities.

According to police, the investigation originated from the February arrest of a Laotian drug trafficking group by the Surasakmontri Task Force. Subsequent financial analysis revealed links to at least seven additional drug cases and uncovered a network of shell transportation companies operating under the TKP name. While officially registered as logistics firms, the companies showed little legitimate activity.

Investigators reported that more than 20 billion baht circulated through over 50 company bank accounts connected to the network, with some accounts showing transactions of up to 20 million baht. Authorities believe these funds were generated through narcotics trafficking and laundered through corporate structures. Photo via Khaosod

Police confirmed that one suspect named in the case is a parliamentary candidate in Bangkok’s Thonburi area. Financial records allegedly show recurring payments from the network to the individual, prompting authorities to seek and obtain an arrest warrant.

The suspect is now being transferred to NSB headquarters for questioning. Officials stated that searches and asset seizures are ongoing, and coordination with the Anti-Money Laundering Office is underway to confiscate illicit assets and expand prosecutions.

Police leadership emphasized that the operation reflects a broader national strategy to disrupt drug supply chains, dismantle financial networks, and prevent narcotics from entering urban areas, particularly during the New Year holiday period.

