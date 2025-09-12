Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

Motorcycle repairman confessed to being hired to deliver the drugs to clients

September 12, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo via MGR Online/MPB

Bangkok police have confiscated more than 5.45 million meth pills, valued at approximately 200 million baht, and detained a drug courier at the Lat Krabang Airport Rail Link station parking area.

Yesterday, September 11, Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, alongside senior narcotics officers, announced the arrest of 27 year old Adisorn Boonyanusanti. The operation also resulted in the seizure of a pickup truck and a mobile phone.

The arrest took place a day prior, on September 10, following intelligence from the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Division 3 and Rom Klao police regarding a suspicious pickup truck with counterfeit license plates parked in Lat Krabang.

Police carefully observed the vehicle, suspecting it was transporting illegal drugs, explained Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam.

At 5.30pm on the same day, officers observed a man park a motorcycle near the pickup truck. Upon searching the truck, they discovered 37 fertiliser sacks filled with methamphetamine pills, each wrapped in wax paper marked with the number 999.

During interrogation, Adisorn, a motorcycle repairman, admitted he was hired by a man referred to as Boss to distribute methamphetamine pills to clients in Bangkok and nearby provinces. He stated the drugs originated from Bang Nam Priao district in Chachoengsao province, and he received 10,000 baht per delivery.

Photo via MGR Online/MPB

Police revealed that Adisorn has a criminal history, including a 2014 arrest for illegal firearms possession in Lat Krabang.

Bangkok Post reported that Adisorn now faces charges of possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell and has been transferred to the Rom Klao police for further legal action.

In related news, just last month in August, police apprehended a major drug trafficking gang, also based in Bangkok. Police seized 314 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 22 kilogrammes of ketamine, intended for distribution around the capital.

The network is linked to a previously arrested gang from Wang Thonglang earlier in May.

Ryan Turner
55 1 minute read

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.