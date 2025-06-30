Desperate Thai mother pleads for son’s arrest after he trades durians for Yaba

A Thai mother expressed her desperation on social media and called for police intervention after her drug-addicted son traded durians she had bought for him for Yaba, also known as methamphetamine.

The mother in the Isaan province of Sa Kaeo took to her Facebook account on June 17 to vent her fears and frustration. She posted a photo of two durians and a packet of food with a caption that read…

“I was worried that my son was going to be hungry, so I bought these for him. He didn’t eat them but traded them for Yaba at Sao’s house. Police, please arrest my son. If not, you’ll have to come and collect my body instead.”

The man named in the post, Sao, was reported to be a drug dealer in the community.

Her followers and friends expressed sympathy and support in the comments. Some urged her to report the matter to local administrative officials. However, she replied that she had already reported her son to every authority she could reach, but no action had been taken.

Surprisingly, the post gained the attention of officials from the Khao Chakan District Office. The district officers, yesterday, June 29, arrested the suspected dealer, 30 year old Sao Praditsri.

The arrest took place while Sao and his colleagues were travelling by car to their workplace at a pier in Chon Buri province. During a search, officers found 90 Yaba pills hidden in a medicine bottle, packs of instant noodles, and chocolate wrappers.

Sao told officers that he had purchased the drugs from a man known only as “Dek Noi” (meaning “little boy” in Thai), claiming he did not know the dealer’s real name. One of Sao’s colleagues, Pairat, also confessed to previously buying yaba from him.

Sao was taken to Khao Chakan Hospital for a drug test, which came back positive. He was charged under Section 145 of the Narcotics Control Act for possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. The penalty carries a prison sentence of two to 20 years and a fine ranging from 200,000 to 2 million baht.

According to ThaiRath, Sao was previously arrested and imprisoned on drug-related charges. He had only recently been released before being rearrested for the same offence.

Currently, there are no updates on whether any action has been taken against the woman’s drug-addicted son, whether he has been arrested or sent for rehabilitation.