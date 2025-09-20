Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown

Officials in Phuket held a meeting to discuss plans for expanding and accrediting drug rehab centres as part of efforts to improve the island’s treatment system.

A working group convened yesterday, September 19, to review plans for expanding services and setting national-standard accreditation criteria for rehabilitation facilities. The meeting was chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai and held at the Miracles Asia Drug Rehabilitation Center in Pa Khlok, Thalang district.

Also in attendance were Dr Banphot Pankluem, Deputy Director of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO); Mark Juan Heather, Director of Miracles Asia; and representatives from key government agencies involved in public health and rehabilitation services.

The meeting reviewed the scope and responsibilities of the provincial-level working group, which was created under Order No. 1/2025 of the Subcommittee on the Establishment and Quality Control of Standards for Screening Centres, Drug Addiction Treatment Centres, Drug Rehabilitation Centres, and Social Rehabilitation Centres. This directive was issued earlier this year, on May 28.

Officials acknowledged a previous decision made during Subcommittee Meeting 4/2024, which granted approval for Miracles Asia to operate as a private drug rehabilitation centre under the Narcotics Act. The facility, managed by Heather, currently has 20 treatment rooms available. However, due to increasing demand, the centre has submitted a proposal to expand its capacity to 32 rooms. This request was tabled for further review.

The session also covered accreditation guidelines and quality assessment criteria for screening and rehab centres across Phuket. These standards, presented by Charat Wuttichai, will serve as a benchmark to ensure consistency and quality in drug treatment services going forward, reported The Phuket News.

According to officials, this initiative marks a crucial step toward aligning Phuket’s local rehab system with broader national policies. The ultimate goal is to provide sustainable, effective rehabilitation options that not only treat addiction but also support long-term recovery and reintegration into society.