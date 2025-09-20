Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown

Officials meet to boost capacity and standards for treatment centres

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025
85 1 minute read
Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Officials in Phuket held a meeting to discuss plans for expanding and accrediting drug rehab centres as part of efforts to improve the island’s treatment system.

A working group convened yesterday, September 19, to review plans for expanding services and setting national-standard accreditation criteria for rehabilitation facilities. The meeting was chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai and held at the Miracles Asia Drug Rehabilitation Center in Pa Khlok, Thalang district.

Also in attendance were Dr Banphot Pankluem, Deputy Director of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO); Mark Juan Heather, Director of Miracles Asia; and representatives from key government agencies involved in public health and rehabilitation services.

Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | News by Thaiger

Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | News by Thaiger

The meeting reviewed the scope and responsibilities of the provincial-level working group, which was created under Order No. 1/2025 of the Subcommittee on the Establishment and Quality Control of Standards for Screening Centres, Drug Addiction Treatment Centres, Drug Rehabilitation Centres, and Social Rehabilitation Centres. This directive was issued earlier this year, on May 28.

Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | News by Thaiger

Officials acknowledged a previous decision made during Subcommittee Meeting 4/2024, which granted approval for Miracles Asia to operate as a private drug rehabilitation centre under the Narcotics Act. The facility, managed by Heather, currently has 20 treatment rooms available. However, due to increasing demand, the centre has submitted a proposal to expand its capacity to 32 rooms. This request was tabled for further review.

Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | News by Thaiger

The session also covered accreditation guidelines and quality assessment criteria for screening and rehab centres across Phuket. These standards, presented by Charat Wuttichai, will serve as a benchmark to ensure consistency and quality in drug treatment services going forward, reported The Phuket News.

According to officials, this initiative marks a crucial step toward aligning Phuket’s local rehab system with broader national policies. The ultimate goal is to provide sustainable, effective rehabilitation options that not only treat addiction but also support long-term recovery and reintegration into society.

Latest Thailand News
Central Thailand monk probed over funds and woman scandal | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand monk probed over funds and woman scandal

17 seconds ago
Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown

20 minutes ago
Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video)

36 minutes ago
Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony

1 hour ago
Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough

1 hour ago
Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers

18 hours ago
Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay

19 hours ago
Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video)

19 hours ago
Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal | Thaiger South Thailand News

Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal

20 hours ago
Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade | Thaiger Business News

Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade

20 hours ago
Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash

21 hours ago
4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist | Thaiger Phuket News

4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist

21 hours ago
Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video)

21 hours ago
Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle

23 hours ago
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets | Thaiger Finance

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

23 hours ago
Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff

23 hours ago
American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack

24 hours ago
Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response

1 day ago
Pheu Thai hints at Thaksin’s son-in-law for PM race | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai hints at Thaksin’s son-in-law for PM race

1 day ago
Taxi turf war erupts as Phuket drivers block cruise cab | Thaiger Phuket News

Taxi turf war erupts as Phuket drivers block cruise cab

1 day ago
Pattaya police bag award for teaming up with locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police bag award for teaming up with locals

1 day ago
Knife thug robs Saraburi gold shop, takes customer hostage (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Knife thug robs Saraburi gold shop, takes customer hostage (video)

1 day ago
Thailand battered by heavy rains as monsoon drags on | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand battered by heavy rains as monsoon drags on

1 day ago
Phuket cracks down on illegal restaurants in protected park | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket cracks down on illegal restaurants in protected park

2 days ago
Bang Lamung monk busted with meth hidden in alms bowls | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung monk busted with meth hidden in alms bowls

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025
85 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.