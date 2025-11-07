Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room

Neighbours alerted officials after strong odour came from flat

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 7, 2025, 9:15 AM
97 2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A delivery worker was found dead in his rented Sri Racha room after neighbours reported a foul smell, days after he told his boss he was going to see a doctor.

Rescue services and police forced entry into Room 532/45 at a dormitory at around 9.30am yesterday, November 6. Inside, they found the body of 33 year old Thawatchai Naen Udom, lying face-up on a thin mat in front of a TV stand. He was dressed in a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants, with a crushed fan still spinning beneath him and a mobile phone left charging nearby.

Police reported no visible signs of injury or forced entry. Thawatchai’s body was severely decomposed, suggesting he had been dead for over three days. His mobile phone and other belongings remained untouched, with no evidence of theft.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kongpol Dechakamphu, Sub-Inspector of Nong Kham Police Station, confirmed the presence of drug paraphernalia, including lighters, pipes and cigarette ends commonly linked to methamphetamine. Empty medical packaging, believed to relate to recent abdominal surgery, was also found on a TV stand nearby.

Dormitory technician, 59 year old Virach Kitsuk, said a resident alerted him to a garbage-like smell.

“I knocked several times, but no answer. There were flies swarming at the window. When I opened the door, the smell hit like a wave. It was shocking. I peeked in and saw him right there.”

According to Virach, Thawatchai was a quiet man from Ban Mo subdistrict who mostly kept to himself.

His supervisor at the delivery company, who requested anonymity, said Thawatchai had informed management via LINE that he was taking time off to see a doctor and have blood tests.

“About three months ago, he underwent intestinal surgery. We didn’t have all the details, but we knew he hadn’t fully recovered. We gave him lighter duties because of it.

“We assumed he was resting. It wasn’t until today when colleagues mentioned the smell that we realised he’d passed.”

Police believe the death was likely due to natural causes related to his medical condition. However, the Institute of Forensic Medicine will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, reported The Pattaya News.

Rescue workers transported the body for examination while officers gathered evidence from the scene for further analysis.

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 7, 2025, 9:15 AM
97 2 minutes read

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.