4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket

Strong winds and high waves force late-night rescue near Maiton Island

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 7, 2025, 9:40 AM
50 1 minute read
4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Four foreign tourists were safely rescued after their speedboat became stranded on rocks near Maiton Island in Phuket yesterday.

Vice Admiral Weerudom Muangjeen, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command, ordered officers from the Third Naval Area Command and the Maritime Enforcement Coordination Centre Region 3 to rescue the four tourists after receiving a report that their speedboat was hit by waves near Maiton Island at around 7.50pm.

However, due to strong waves and rough seas, the team had to seek additional support from the Navy’s Maritime Security Unit in Phuket. The team brought inflatable boats and life-saving equipment to ensure maximum safety during the operation.

The rescue team arrived at the scene at around 10.55pm and extracted all four foreign tourists.

Officers revealed in their report that the mission was not easy, as they faced challenging conditions, including rough seas and darkness. Some news agencies claimed the foreigners had ignored official warnings about strong winds and waves, which contributed to the incident.

Speedboat accident Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Thai netizens praised the officials and expressed relief that the foreigners were rescued safely, while others criticised them for putting themselves in danger. Some also questioned the legality of the boat and the trip, asking why the foreigners went out to sea alone without a professional or tour guide.

Another boat accident was reported in the southern province of Krabi on the same day. In that case, two Indian tourists and two Thai nationals were rescued after their longtail boat capsized near Koh Poda in Ao Nang subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district.

Related Articles
Foreigners rescued from Phuket sea
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

One of the Thai nationals was reported to be a tour guide, while the other was the boat driver. All of them were wearing life jackets, which helped them stay afloat in the strong waves while waiting for rescue.

Officials have issued a warning to both Thai boat operators and private vessel owners to assess weather conditions, stay updated with the latest news, and comply with official advice during this period of rough weather.

Foreign tourists rescued from speedboat accident in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Latest Thailand News
Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship | Thaiger Politics News

Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship

6 seconds ago
4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket

21 seconds ago
Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room

25 minutes ago
Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk

3 hours ago
Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

16 hours ago
UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links | Thaiger Business News

UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links

16 hours ago
Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night

16 hours ago
Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River

17 hours ago
Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors

17 hours ago
Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman

17 hours ago
Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock

17 hours ago
Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast

18 hours ago
Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt

18 hours ago
Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand | Thaiger Education

Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand

19 hours ago
Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute

19 hours ago
Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe

19 hours ago
BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon

20 hours ago
People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims

20 hours ago
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

20 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

21 hours ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

22 hours ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

22 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

22 hours ago
Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

22 hours ago
Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

23 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 7, 2025, 9:40 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.