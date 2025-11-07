4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket

Four foreign tourists were safely rescued after their speedboat became stranded on rocks near Maiton Island in Phuket yesterday.

Vice Admiral Weerudom Muangjeen, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command, ordered officers from the Third Naval Area Command and the Maritime Enforcement Coordination Centre Region 3 to rescue the four tourists after receiving a report that their speedboat was hit by waves near Maiton Island at around 7.50pm.

However, due to strong waves and rough seas, the team had to seek additional support from the Navy’s Maritime Security Unit in Phuket. The team brought inflatable boats and life-saving equipment to ensure maximum safety during the operation.

The rescue team arrived at the scene at around 10.55pm and extracted all four foreign tourists.

Officers revealed in their report that the mission was not easy, as they faced challenging conditions, including rough seas and darkness. Some news agencies claimed the foreigners had ignored official warnings about strong winds and waves, which contributed to the incident.

Thai netizens praised the officials and expressed relief that the foreigners were rescued safely, while others criticised them for putting themselves in danger. Some also questioned the legality of the boat and the trip, asking why the foreigners went out to sea alone without a professional or tour guide.

Another boat accident was reported in the southern province of Krabi on the same day. In that case, two Indian tourists and two Thai nationals were rescued after their longtail boat capsized near Koh Poda in Ao Nang subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district.

One of the Thai nationals was reported to be a tour guide, while the other was the boat driver. All of them were wearing life jackets, which helped them stay afloat in the strong waves while waiting for rescue.

Officials have issued a warning to both Thai boat operators and private vessel owners to assess weather conditions, stay updated with the latest news, and comply with official advice during this period of rough weather.