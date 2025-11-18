Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up

A truck driver died and two others were injured when a lorry suffered brake failure and crashed into multiple vehicles on a steep road in Chon Buri.

The horror smash unfolded around 8.30am yesterday, November 17, on Pinthong 3 Road in Sri Racha district. The 10-wheel refrigerated lorry, heading downhill towards Pinthong 4, reportedly suffered a catastrophic brake failure and ploughed through traffic before toppling onto its side and hitting the pole with devastating force.

Emergency crews from the Phew Yeang Thai Sriracha Foundation, Nong Khaem Police Station, and Somdej Phra Borommarajadevi Na Sriracha Hospital rushed to the scene.

The driver, 45 year old Thanat Chai-ai, was found trapped inside the crumpled cab. Rescue teams worked for nearly an hour, using two mobile cranes and hydraulic cutting tools to stabilise the downed pole and lift the truck before recovering his body. Medics confirmed he died instantly.

The out-of-control vehicle crashed into two sedans, two pickup trucks, and two motorcycles. Two riders, 32 year old Montira Dee-wiang and 25 year old Weerapol Chai-nurak, were hospitalised with injuries. Montira suffered abrasions and a suspected fractured leg, while Weerapol complained of severe back pain that limited his movement.

One witness, 40 year old Wutthiphong Sarnphon, was driving a pickup truck with his girlfriend when the runaway lorry came barreling down the hill.

“It was going too fast. I saw it crash into the vehicles ahead and sideswipe several others. I tried to swerve, but it clipped my pickup. Then it hit the pole and flipped.”

The crash caused a major diesel spill from the truck, forcing rescue workers to spray chemical foam to prevent a fire or explosion and cordon off the area for safety. The downed electricity pole, worth around 100,000 baht, also led the Provincial Electricity Authority to cut power to the area while the wreckage was cleared, reported The Pattaya News.

Police say initial findings suggest brake failure as the likely cause. Officers have documented the scene, taken witness statements, and are continuing their investigation. The wreck caused severe traffic delays throughout the busy industrial Pinthong zone during the morning rush.