Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room

Family and friends cast doubt as investigators probe suspected case

Published: November 7, 2025, 4:34 PM
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A young woman was found dead at a rented home in Bangkok after police were alerted to the scene, prompting an investigation into the cause and circumstances.

The discovery was made around 7.45pm yesterday, November 6, when Police Lieutenant Kirati Thinachai from Samsen Police Station was alerted to a possible suicide in a small community behind Wat Devaraj Kunchorn Temple. Medical examiners from Vajira Hospital, forensic officers, and Por Tek Tung Foundation rescue volunteers were dispatched to the scene.

The woman, identified as 22 year old Saowalak aka Mook, was found in a downstairs room of a two-storey wooden house with four rental units. Her body was found hanging from a pole in her wardrobe, dressed in a black short-sleeved shirt and blue-and-white shorts. The air conditioning was still running, and the room appeared ransacked.

Mook’s mother, 46 year old Ubonwan, said she refused to believe her daughter had taken her own life and pointed suspicion at Mook’s boyfriend, Mana, who fled the scene with two dogs and has not been seen since.

“I just can’t believe it. My daughter would never do something like that. Her boyfriend was short-tempered and violent. They fought often. I need him to come forward and explain what really happened.”

According to Ubonwan, the couple had been together for three years and frequently argued, and things sometimes turned physical. Last year, Mook had been badly beaten by Mana, and her mother urged her to end the relationship, but the pair later reconciled.

Ubonwan added that she last spoke to her daughter that morning when Mook asked for 50 baht to top up her phone credit — a routine request.

“She didn’t sound upset at all. There was no note, no goodbye message. It doesn’t make sense.”

A close friend, 28 year old Songphon, told police that Mook had argued with her boyfriend earlier that day about moving house, reported KhaoSod.

He had visited around 4.30pm to help her pack.

“They always argued, but I never thought it would end like this.”

Police have sent Mook’s body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. Investigators are now searching for her missing boyfriend and reviewing evidence to determine whether foul play was involved.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

