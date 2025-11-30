Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival

Banglamung District officials conducted a late-night operation on Pattaya Beach, targeting vendors illegally selling alcoholic beverages in a restricted area during the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025. The focus was to curb the distribution of illegal alcohol at the event.

Yesterday, on November 29, at approximately 10.16pm, Patcharapat Sritanyanon, the Chief District Officer of Banglamung, instructed Tharit Chanchareun, a senior district security officer, to lead a team of administrative officials to address the unlawful alcohol sales on the beach, which are prohibited by law.

The team seized a significant amount of alcoholic beverages from various brands and detained the stall owner along with several associates, all involved in the illegal alcohol business.

Among those apprehended was a man dressed in clothing similar to that of a government official, actively selling alcohol to festival attendees. Officers noted that this individual was operating openly despite the clear prohibition on alcohol sales in the event area along the beach.

This operation was initiated following a tip-off from a concerned citizen who reported individuals impersonating officials while illegally selling liquor in the restricted zone. The illegal alcohol activities were alarming to authorities.

Upon receiving this information, the district chief immediately dispatched the raid team. When the officers arrived, they found the group openly displaying and selling a variety of alcoholic drinks without any attempt to hide their activities.

The seized alcohol has been retained as evidence.

The stall owner and other vendors are facing charges for violating liquor-control regulations by selling alcohol in a prohibited area during the fireworks festival. Regarding the man dressed in official-style attire, he has been taken in for questioning.

Suppose it is verified that he is a genuine government officer from any agency. In that case, the district office will liaise with his parent organisation to pursue disciplinary action in addition to any criminal charges. Authorities are treating this illegal alcohol trade seriously.

This raid is part of the heightened enforcement measures during the two-day Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025, which attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to the beachfront.

The event strictly prohibits alcohol sales in public event zones to maintain safety and order, as reported by The Pattaya News.