Pattaya city vies for 2026 ASEAN smoke-free award

Leading Thailand’s smoke-free movement

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 9, 2025, 12:26 PM
145 1 minute read
Pattaya city vies for 2026 ASEAN smoke-free award | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

Yesterday, on November 7, Wuttisak Rermkijakarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya City, led a delegation to showcase the achievements of the ‘Outstanding Smoke-Free Local Government Organisation (Cigarettes and E-Cigarettes)’ initiative.

The presentation, aimed at the 2026 ASEAN Smoke-Free Award organised by the ASEAN Secretariat, was held in Meeting Room 132, Pattaya City Hall. Attendees included the Pattaya City Clerk, Deputy City Clerk, and directors of the Public Health and Environment Office, Disease Control Division, and other related departments.

The evaluation was conducted via Zoom with representatives from the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation (ASH Thailand), the Tobacco Control Human Resource Development Center, the National Tobacco Control Committee under the Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Ministry of Interior participating in the review. This session took place at the Asawin Grand Convention Hotel.

The ASH Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Disease Control, selected five outstanding local government organisations to compete for the 2026 ASEAN Smoke-Free Award.

Pattaya city vies for 2026 ASEAN smoke-free award | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

The finalists include Pattaya City in Chon Buri Province, Maha Sarakham Municipality in Maha Sarakham Province, Sateng Nok Municipality in Yala Province, Kut Khon Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in Kalasin Province, and Non Kok Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in Chaiyaphum Province.

Wuttisak emphasised that Pattaya, as an international tourism hub, prioritises a clean and safe environment for both residents and tourists. The city aims to become a ‘health and wellness tourism hub,‘ addressing tobacco use as a significant risk factor impacting public health and the environment. Pattaya has implemented strict measures to control access to cigarettes and e-cigarettes, especially among youth.

These efforts include public awareness campaigns, educational outreach, screening and treatment programmes, and initiatives to prevent new smokers. Furthermore, the city collaborates with local police and the Banglamung District Office for ongoing monitoring and enforcement.

Related Articles

Under the ‘BETTER PATTAYA: HAPPY CITY’ policy, Pattaya is dedicated to becoming a healthy city with livable communities, a clean environment, and healthy residents. This serves as a model for sustainable smoke-free urban development.

The evaluation committee commended Pattaya’s strategies, noting their alignment with the city’s tourism-driven context and their exemplary sustainable development approach that other local governments can emulate, as reported by the Pattaya News.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese national arrested in Sa Kaeo with 1,000 SIM cards | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese national arrested in Sa Kaeo with 1,000 SIM cards

19 seconds ago
Pattaya city vies for 2026 ASEAN smoke-free award | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya city vies for 2026 ASEAN smoke-free award

59 minutes ago
Thai supercar racer criticises police after two stops for license plate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai supercar racer criticises police after two stops for license plate

2 hours ago
Tourist bus overturns in Lampang, injuring over 39 passengers | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist bus overturns in Lampang, injuring over 39 passengers

2 hours ago
Foreign nationals arrested on Koh Phangan for illegal construction work | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign nationals arrested on Koh Phangan for illegal construction work

3 hours ago
Thai Airways recycles Virgin lie-flats as posh economy beds | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways recycles Virgin lie-flats as posh economy beds

22 hours ago
Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge

23 hours ago
Ang Thong reels as worst flood in decades hits homes and hospital (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong reels as worst flood in decades hits homes and hospital (video)

24 hours ago
Anutin promises to dissolve Parliament within 120 days | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin promises to dissolve Parliament within 120 days

24 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism tax stalled again despite 11 billion baht potential | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand’s tourism tax stalled again despite 11 billion baht potential

1 day ago
UK lifts travel warning as Trat tourism gears up for rebound | Thaiger Tourism News

UK lifts travel warning as Trat tourism gears up for rebound

1 day ago
People&#8217;s Party faces axe over student aide salary scandal | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party faces axe over student aide salary scandal

1 day ago
Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest

1 day ago
Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips

1 day ago
Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup

1 day ago
Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop

1 day ago
School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured

1 day ago
Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today

1 day ago
Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain

1 day ago
Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus | Thaiger Politics News

Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus

2 days ago
Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse

2 days ago
Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room | Thaiger Bangkok News

Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room

2 days ago
Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel

2 days ago
Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket

2 days ago
Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport

2 days ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 9, 2025, 12:26 PM
145 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.