Pattaya city vies for 2026 ASEAN smoke-free award

Yesterday, on November 7, Wuttisak Rermkijakarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya City, led a delegation to showcase the achievements of the ‘Outstanding Smoke-Free Local Government Organisation (Cigarettes and E-Cigarettes)’ initiative.

The presentation, aimed at the 2026 ASEAN Smoke-Free Award organised by the ASEAN Secretariat, was held in Meeting Room 132, Pattaya City Hall. Attendees included the Pattaya City Clerk, Deputy City Clerk, and directors of the Public Health and Environment Office, Disease Control Division, and other related departments.

The evaluation was conducted via Zoom with representatives from the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation (ASH Thailand), the Tobacco Control Human Resource Development Center, the National Tobacco Control Committee under the Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Ministry of Interior participating in the review. This session took place at the Asawin Grand Convention Hotel.

The ASH Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Disease Control, selected five outstanding local government organisations to compete for the 2026 ASEAN Smoke-Free Award.

The finalists include Pattaya City in Chon Buri Province, Maha Sarakham Municipality in Maha Sarakham Province, Sateng Nok Municipality in Yala Province, Kut Khon Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in Kalasin Province, and Non Kok Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in Chaiyaphum Province.

Wuttisak emphasised that Pattaya, as an international tourism hub, prioritises a clean and safe environment for both residents and tourists. The city aims to become a ‘health and wellness tourism hub,‘ addressing tobacco use as a significant risk factor impacting public health and the environment. Pattaya has implemented strict measures to control access to cigarettes and e-cigarettes, especially among youth.

These efforts include public awareness campaigns, educational outreach, screening and treatment programmes, and initiatives to prevent new smokers. Furthermore, the city collaborates with local police and the Banglamung District Office for ongoing monitoring and enforcement.

Under the ‘BETTER PATTAYA: HAPPY CITY’ policy, Pattaya is dedicated to becoming a healthy city with livable communities, a clean environment, and healthy residents. This serves as a model for sustainable smoke-free urban development.

The evaluation committee commended Pattaya’s strategies, noting their alignment with the city’s tourism-driven context and their exemplary sustainable development approach that other local governments can emulate, as reported by the Pattaya News.