Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare

Incident sparks safety concerns for women travelling home at night

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal56 minutes agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
137 1 minute read
Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A woman in Chon Buri was followed home by a man who later tried to break into her house, prompting a police investigation and calls for public vigilance.

The incident took place in a neighbourhood in Sri Racha and was captured on CCTV. Prueksa Boonlom, a 33 year old restaurant receptionist, had just finished her shift around 2am and was heading home alone on her motorcycle when she noticed a man tailing her.

“I dropped off a colleague and continued home. That’s when I saw him following me. No matter how I changed my speed, he stayed right behind.”

Once home, Prueksa parked her bike and rushed inside, locking only the inner wire mesh door, as was her habit. At first, she believed she was safe.

Moments later, the same man returned, parking his motorcycle nearby and walking up to her gate. He casually asked if the neighbourhood dogs were aggressive.

“I told him they don’t bite and went inside quickly.”

But the man wasn’t done.

Related Articles

Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare | News by Thaiger

While Prueksa was preparing food for her child, he came back again, this time opening the front gate and peering through the door using the flashlight on his phone.

“It looked like he was checking to see if a man lived there or counting how many people were inside.”

He then tried to force the outer door open.

“I ran to the door and came face-to-face with him. I screamed as loud as I could.”

Her partner, alarmed by the noise, grabbed a hammer. Startled, the intruder bolted, fleeing the scene on his motorbike, according to The Pattaya News.

Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare | News by Thaiger

Prueksa later posted about the ordeal on social media, warning others to stay alert, especially when travelling alone at night.

“Always check your mirrors. If you notice someone following you, don’t go straight home. Try to have someone accompany you if possible.”

She plans to file a formal complaint with Nong Kham Police Station. Officers are expected to use CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspect.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket mourns Queen Mother with island-wide tributes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket mourns Queen Mother with island-wide tributes

21 minutes ago
Thai man with rape history arrested for slashing Burmese woman’s throat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with rape history arrested for slashing Burmese woman’s throat

31 minutes ago
US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers | Thaiger Politics News

US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers

39 minutes ago
Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare

56 minutes ago
Phuket ramps up anti-drug drive with united front | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up anti-drug drive with united front

1 hour ago
Drug dealer shot dead after opening fire on police in Bangkok house | Thaiger Bangkok News

Drug dealer shot dead after opening fire on police in Bangkok house

1 hour ago
Cool mornings, rain and rough seas forecast across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool mornings, rain and rough seas forecast across Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai woman issues warning after being stalked while commuting from work | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman issues warning after being stalked while commuting from work

17 hours ago
Stuck accelerator causes car to crash into pedestrian at Sattahip market | Thaiger Thailand News

Stuck accelerator causes car to crash into pedestrian at Sattahip market

17 hours ago
Thai woman fatally run over by pickup truck in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally run over by pickup truck in Nakhon Pathom

18 hours ago
Foreign man injured after assaulting Thai transwoman in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man injured after assaulting Thai transwoman in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized

19 hours ago
Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market

19 hours ago
Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone

20 hours ago
China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs | Thaiger Thailand News

China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs

20 hours ago
Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period

21 hours ago
Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket

22 hours ago
Fishing boat captain allegedly stabbed to death off Samut Songkhram | Thaiger Thailand News

Fishing boat captain allegedly stabbed to death off Samut Songkhram

22 hours ago
Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

24 hours ago
Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth

24 hours ago
United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus | Thaiger Thailand News

United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus

1 day ago
Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony

1 day ago
Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump

1 day ago
Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal56 minutes agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
137 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.