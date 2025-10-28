Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare

A woman in Chon Buri was followed home by a man who later tried to break into her house, prompting a police investigation and calls for public vigilance.

The incident took place in a neighbourhood in Sri Racha and was captured on CCTV. Prueksa Boonlom, a 33 year old restaurant receptionist, had just finished her shift around 2am and was heading home alone on her motorcycle when she noticed a man tailing her.

“I dropped off a colleague and continued home. That’s when I saw him following me. No matter how I changed my speed, he stayed right behind.”

Once home, Prueksa parked her bike and rushed inside, locking only the inner wire mesh door, as was her habit. At first, she believed she was safe.

Moments later, the same man returned, parking his motorcycle nearby and walking up to her gate. He casually asked if the neighbourhood dogs were aggressive.

“I told him they don’t bite and went inside quickly.”

But the man wasn’t done.

While Prueksa was preparing food for her child, he came back again, this time opening the front gate and peering through the door using the flashlight on his phone.

“It looked like he was checking to see if a man lived there or counting how many people were inside.”

He then tried to force the outer door open.

“I ran to the door and came face-to-face with him. I screamed as loud as I could.”

Her partner, alarmed by the noise, grabbed a hammer. Startled, the intruder bolted, fleeing the scene on his motorbike, according to The Pattaya News.

Prueksa later posted about the ordeal on social media, warning others to stay alert, especially when travelling alone at night.

“Always check your mirrors. If you notice someone following you, don’t go straight home. Try to have someone accompany you if possible.”

She plans to file a formal complaint with Nong Kham Police Station. Officers are expected to use CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspect.