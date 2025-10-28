Phuket ramps up anti-drug drive with united front

Phuket is doubling down on its war against drugs, bringing together police, health officials and government leaders in a full-force push to wipe out narcotics.

A high-level meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall saw top provincial figures join forces under the government’s national Quick Big Win anti-drug policy, which demands urgent, integrated action to tackle drug issues within four months.

The meeting on Friday, October 24, was chaired by Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra, with support from Vice Governor Adul Chuthong, Provincial Police Chief Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, and officials from public health, security and narcotics agencies.

The meeting followed a live broadcast from Buriram, where Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Saram launched the national campaign Uniting Power, Love and Faith to Address the Integrated Drug Problem.

Governor Saransak reaffirmed Phuket’s full support for the national agenda.

“While the drug situation in Phuket has already decreased by 49%, we must continue to focus on prevention, suppression and rehabilitation to achieve lasting success. We are integrating efforts among the police, public health agencies and local administrative organisations.”

He added that three deputy governors have now been tasked with overseeing anti-drug operations across the island’s three districts.

Vice Governor Adul echoed the commitment, stressing that local efforts are aligned with national indicators, including clear results and regular public satisfaction surveys.

“Phuket’s strength lies in integration between the public, private and people sectors to deliver visible progress.”

Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert noted Phuket’s geography helps isolate it from major trafficking routes.

“Most cases involve small-scale local dealers. Our officers continue to track, monitor and arrest offenders in line with annual enforcement targets.”

Provincial Administrative Chief Thiraphong Chuaychu proposed tougher screenings for migrant workers, suggesting urine tests before issuing work permits. Dr Banphot Panklueb of the Phuket Public Health Office highlighted the province’s expanding drug rehabilitation services.

“We aim to expand our network of treatment and ‘post-drug rehabilitation’ centres to help recovering addicts reintegrate into society.”

According to the latest figures, there were 2,965 drug-related arrests across Phuket during the 2025 fiscal year, up 1.4% from the previous year, reported The Phuket News.

September alone saw 238 arrests, a 4.3% dip from August.

Governor Saransak closed the meeting with a call for community action.

“This is not just a policy; it is our shared responsibility. With unity and determination, Phuket can and will remain a model province in the fight against drugs.”