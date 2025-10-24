Thai police probe report of 11 Koreans kidnapped in Thailand

Officers stress safety measures and vow full cooperation abroad

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 24, 2025
Photo from iStock for illustration

Thai police are investigating claims from South Korean media that 11 Korean nationals were kidnapped while visiting Thailand, sparking international concern.

Police Major General Chaturaphat Piromkaew, Commander of the Foreign Affairs Division and Deputy Police Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), addressed the report today, October 24, stating that the claims are currently under review. He emphasised that, at present, these are unconfirmed media reports, but Thai police are taking them seriously.

“We are not indifferent. The safety of tourists is a priority, and we have measures in place to prevent transnational crimes.”

While the exact details of the alleged abductions remain unclear, Chaturaphat assured the public that both Thai and South Korean police are in regular contact and working closely together.

“Our agencies maintain a strong relationship and ongoing coordination.”

Photo of Police Major General Chaturaphat Piromkaew, courtesy of Thairath

South Korean media outlets have not yet disclosed specific information about the circumstances of the alleged kidnappings, such as when or where the incidents reportedly took place. The lack of detail has raised questions about the validity of the claim, but authorities say they are not taking any chances.

In response, Thai police are reportedly reviewing records of recent tourist arrivals, hotel stays, and any complaints or missing persons reports involving South Korean nationals. Immigration officials and tourist police have also been placed on alert to assist with the investigation.

Officials noted that Thailand is a popular destination for South Korean tourists, and such allegations, if proven true, could have significant diplomatic and tourism impacts. However, they urged the public to remain calm and avoid jumping to conclusions until the facts are confirmed, reported Thairath.

Tourist safety remains a top priority for Thai authorities, especially amid rising concerns about international crime and scams targeting foreigners. The RTP reaffirmed that they are actively strengthening security measures at tourist hotspots and maintaining close coordination with international partners.

The situation remains under investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

