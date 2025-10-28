US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers

Washington urges swift action on regional ceasefire commitments

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal39 minutes agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
120 1 minute read
US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

The United States has turned up the pressure on Thailand and Cambodia to start the release of 18 detained soldiers without delay, following a new ceasefire agreement signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington expects swift action now that both Southeast Asian nations have committed to a new phase of cooperation.

“Our expectation is that the process, with respect to all of the commitments, begin as soon as they were signed.”

The ceasefire deal, signed on Sunday, October 26, aimed to reduce tensions in the region and was endorsed at a high-level meeting that included both Thai and Cambodian leaders, with Trump attending as a key international observer.

US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

While details of the agreement have not been fully disclosed, the release of the 18 soldiers is seen as a crucial step in easing ongoing military friction between the two neighbouring countries.

The soldiers, whose detention had raised international concern, are believed to be held in a disputed border zone. Their release is expected to be an early test of the ceasefire’s effectiveness.

The State Department official made it clear that the US will be monitoring the situation closely and expects both parties to act quickly, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles

The remarks came just days ahead of Trump’s anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea on Thursday, October 30.

US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In the same briefing, the official also reaffirmed Washington’s unwavering stance on Taiwan.

“US policy on Taiwan hasn’t changed one bit,” the official said, quashing speculation of any shift amid rising regional tensions.

The US also reiterated its position on North Korea, stating that denuclearisation remains the ultimate goal. No further comments were made on how Washington plans to approach Pyongyang in the coming months.

As diplomatic manoeuvres intensify in Asia, the coming days are expected to reveal how seriously Thailand and Cambodia will take Washington’s call for action, and whether the ceasefire agreement will hold under pressure.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket mourns Queen Mother with island-wide tributes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket mourns Queen Mother with island-wide tributes

21 minutes ago
Thai man with rape history arrested for slashing Burmese woman’s throat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with rape history arrested for slashing Burmese woman’s throat

31 minutes ago
US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers | Thaiger Politics News

US calls on Thailand, Cambodia to release detained soldiers

39 minutes ago
Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri woman followed home in late-night break-in scare

56 minutes ago
Phuket ramps up anti-drug drive with united front | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up anti-drug drive with united front

1 hour ago
Drug dealer shot dead after opening fire on police in Bangkok house | Thaiger Bangkok News

Drug dealer shot dead after opening fire on police in Bangkok house

1 hour ago
Cool mornings, rain and rough seas forecast across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool mornings, rain and rough seas forecast across Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai woman issues warning after being stalked while commuting from work | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman issues warning after being stalked while commuting from work

17 hours ago
Stuck accelerator causes car to crash into pedestrian at Sattahip market | Thaiger Thailand News

Stuck accelerator causes car to crash into pedestrian at Sattahip market

17 hours ago
Thai woman fatally run over by pickup truck in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally run over by pickup truck in Nakhon Pathom

18 hours ago
Foreign man injured after assaulting Thai transwoman in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man injured after assaulting Thai transwoman in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized

19 hours ago
Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market

19 hours ago
Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone

20 hours ago
China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs | Thaiger Thailand News

China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs

20 hours ago
Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period

21 hours ago
Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket

22 hours ago
Fishing boat captain allegedly stabbed to death off Samut Songkhram | Thaiger Thailand News

Fishing boat captain allegedly stabbed to death off Samut Songkhram

22 hours ago
Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

24 hours ago
Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth

24 hours ago
United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus | Thaiger Thailand News

United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus

1 day ago
Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony

1 day ago
Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump

1 day ago
Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal39 minutes agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
120 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.