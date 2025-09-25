Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama

Officer’s quick action ensures newborn and mother are safe and well

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
94 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A traffic police officer in Udon Thani assisted a woman who gave birth in a tuk tuk near a busy intersection, marking his eleventh delivery on duty.

At 7am yesterday, September 24, Police Lance Corporal Charern Chantharaks sprang into action after emergency services received a call about a woman in labour near the Pracharaksa-Srisuk intersection, just a few hundred metres from his traffic post outside Udon Thani Hospital.

Charern immediately rode his motorbike to the scene, where he discovered the woman had already given birth in the back of a tuk tuk. The newborn baby girl had not yet received proper postnatal care, prompting the officer to step in.

“I wrapped the baby in a foil blanket to keep her warm and encouraged her to cry to clear her lungs.”

The officer then ensured both mother and child were stable before escorting them to the hospital for further care. Doctors later confirmed the baby was healthy.

The delivery marks the eleventh time Charern has assisted a woman in labour during his career as both a traffic and rescue officer. He reflected on his first experience with pride, noting that the child from that occasion would now be a young adult.

“I’m always happy to help. Each time feels just as special.”

The incident has also drawn attention from locals hoping to strike it lucky in the upcoming lottery draw. Some have taken note of Charern’s traffic code number, 630, and the fact that this was his eleventh delivery, numbers that could hold meaning for the superstitious, reported KhaoSod.

Charern said he had been assigned to manage traffic near the hospital that morning under the direction of Police Colonel Phatthanawong Chanphon. The call came through just as he began his shift, prompting the quick response.

Witnesses praised the officer’s swift and calm actions, with many expressing gratitude for his dedication and composure in a high-pressure situation.

Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.