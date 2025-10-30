74 year old tuk tuk driver swings knife at official’s pickup in Phuket

A 74 year old Thai tuk tuk driver smashed a window of a welfare vehicle belonging to the Phuket Provincial Office of the Attorney General following an accident yesterday, October 29.

Phuket Hotnews reported that the elderly tuk tuk driver, identified only as Kit, displayed violent behaviour at an intersection on Saphan Hin Road in Khlong Yai district. Officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station were called to mediate the situation.

Upon arrival, officers found a Toyota Hilux Revo pickup belonging to the Attorney General’s office with its rear window shattered by a sharp object. The pickup had collided with Kit’s red tuk tuk, causing damage to its bumper.

A witness told police that Kit exited his vehicle and swung a 50-centimetre knife at the rear window of the truck. The pickup driver was identified as 45 year old Phu. He did not make any statement regarding the accident to the media.

The report did not clarify which party was at fault. However, Thai netizens flooded the comment section with complaints against the elderly tuk tuk driver, stating:

“He damages property owned by an official department, and that can lead to severe penalties.”

“Why would you put yourself in jail at this age?”

“A person of your age should not do this.”

“A tuk-tuk driver, really? Why are you carrying that knife on duty?”

“He’s too dangerous to provide services to any passengers.”

According to the report, both the tuk tuk and pickup drivers were taken to the police station for questioning. Officers have not yet revealed details of any legal charges filed against either party.

In a similar incident, a tuk tuk driver in Chiang Mai sparked outrage after a Chinese tourist accused him of physical assault in September. A TikTok video shared by the tourist showed the driver shouting and raising his middle finger.

The driver later admitted to losing his temper but denied physically assaulting the tourist. He also claimed that the foreigner provoked the incident by shouting vulgar words at him while he was providing his service.