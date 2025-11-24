Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple

Police arrested a tuk tuk driver in Ayutthaya province for stealing a bag containing 8,000 baht in cash from an Indian couple yesterday, November 23.

The 43 year old Indian victim, Rushabh Vuay, and his wife filed a theft complaint at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station.

Vuay told police through a tour guide that he and his wife were visiting Lokayasutharam Temple with a tour group. They wanted to take photos with the reclining Buddha. Vuay placed his bag on the ground near the feet of the statue before taking pictures with his wife.

After the photoshoot, the couple returned to their tour bus and forgot the bag at the temple. They only realised the loss after the bus had left, and immediately informed the tour guide, who then contacted the police.

The bag contained around 8,000 baht in cash, credit cards, a phone charger, hotel room keys, and identification cards.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the scene and spotted a suspicious tuk-tuk driver. He parked his purple vehicle nearby, noticed the unattended bag, picked it up, and quickly drove away.

Further investigation identified the driver as 60 year old Thitaphan. Police went to his home and later summoned him in for questioning.

The tuk tuk driver admitted to taking the bag. He said he kept the cash and the bag but threw away the credit cards and documents in a nearby rubbish bin. Police recovered the bag and seized the remaining 3,000 baht in cash.

The tour guide stated that tourists are always warned not to place their belongings on the ground, but this time the victim had genuinely forgotten.

A background check revealed that the tuk-tuk driver had previously stolen from tourists and had abandoned passengers mid-journey several times. However, earlier victims agreed to negotiate, allowing him to avoid legal consequences.