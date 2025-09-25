Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury

Marine officers in Phuket rescued an injured sea turtle found with a fishhook in its mouth, while another died after being entangled in a discarded net.

At around 6.45pm yesterday, September 24, Cherng Talay Police received a report of a stranded turtle near Leypang Beach. Police Lieutenant Suwarin Mueat Muang, a patrol officer from Layan, was dispatched to the scene, where he discovered the injured animal.

The turtle measured approximately 1 metre in length, 50 centimetres wide, and weighed over 100 kilogrammes. A quick examination revealed a 10 to 15 centimetre wound on its lower right front flipper and a fishhook lodged in its mouth.

Pol. Lt. Suwarin immediately contacted the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animal Rescue Centre, and the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation. The turtle was carefully collected and transported for emergency veterinary treatment, with the goal of rehabilitation and eventual release.

While rescue teams worked to save the injured turtle, officials confirmed the death of another sea turtle rescued on September 19 from Mai Khao Beach. The female olive ridley turtle, weighing 29kg and measuring 68cm across its shell, was initially found alive but in critical condition after becoming entangled in a discarded fishing net.

Preliminary assessments revealed severe trauma, including deep muscle lacerations near both front flippers, a missing left flipper, multiple leg fractures, and signs of dehydration. X-rays showed a fishhook lodged near the turtle’s stomach.

Despite intensive care and plans for surgery to remove the hook, the turtle died on Tuesday, September 23. A necropsy found that she had succumbed to systemic infection caused by her wounds. Additional complications included pneumonia, liver congestion, and inflamed reproductive organs. Her stomach was found to contain only sand and gravel, with no signs of natural food, reported The Phuket News.

Marine officials are urging the public, particularly fishermen, to properly dispose of fishing lines, nets, and plastic waste to prevent further injuries and deaths among Thailand’s already vulnerable sea turtle populations.