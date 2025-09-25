Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury

Officials warn public to dispose of marine waste responsibly

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
66 1 minute read
Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Marine officers in Phuket rescued an injured sea turtle found with a fishhook in its mouth, while another died after being entangled in a discarded net.

At around 6.45pm yesterday, September 24, Cherng Talay Police received a report of a stranded turtle near Leypang Beach. Police Lieutenant Suwarin Mueat Muang, a patrol officer from Layan, was dispatched to the scene, where he discovered the injured animal.

The turtle measured approximately 1 metre in length, 50 centimetres wide, and weighed over 100 kilogrammes. A quick examination revealed a 10 to 15 centimetre wound on its lower right front flipper and a fishhook lodged in its mouth.

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | News by Thaiger

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | News by Thaiger

Pol. Lt. Suwarin immediately contacted the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animal Rescue Centre, and the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation. The turtle was carefully collected and transported for emergency veterinary treatment, with the goal of rehabilitation and eventual release.

While rescue teams worked to save the injured turtle, officials confirmed the death of another sea turtle rescued on September 19 from Mai Khao Beach. The female olive ridley turtle, weighing 29kg and measuring 68cm across its shell, was initially found alive but in critical condition after becoming entangled in a discarded fishing net.

Related Articles

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | News by Thaiger

Preliminary assessments revealed severe trauma, including deep muscle lacerations near both front flippers, a missing left flipper, multiple leg fractures, and signs of dehydration. X-rays showed a fishhook lodged near the turtle’s stomach.

Despite intensive care and plans for surgery to remove the hook, the turtle died on Tuesday, September 23. A necropsy found that she had succumbed to systemic infection caused by her wounds. Additional complications included pneumonia, liver congestion, and inflamed reproductive organs. Her stomach was found to contain only sand and gravel, with no signs of natural food, reported The Phuket News.

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | News by Thaiger

Marine officials are urging the public, particularly fishermen, to properly dispose of fishing lines, nets, and plastic waste to prevent further injuries and deaths among Thailand’s already vulnerable sea turtle populations.

Latest Thailand News
Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok

45 seconds ago
Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | Thaiger Phuket News

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury

12 minutes ago
Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama | Thaiger Thailand News

Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama

30 minutes ago
Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong

42 minutes ago
Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits

50 minutes ago
Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri

2 hours ago
Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand

3 hours ago
PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026

3 hours ago
8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand

3 hours ago
Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse | Thaiger Business News

Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse

3 hours ago
50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road

3 hours ago
Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10 | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10

4 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket

4 hours ago
Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | Thaiger South Thailand News

Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch

4 hours ago
Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut | Thaiger Crime News

Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut

4 hours ago
Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos

5 hours ago
Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify

7 hours ago
10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand

19 hours ago
Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave

20 hours ago
Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure

20 hours ago
Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel

21 hours ago
China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid | Thaiger Phuket News

China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid

21 hours ago
Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow | Thaiger Education

Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow

21 hours ago
Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water

21 hours ago
Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power

22 hours ago
Environment NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.