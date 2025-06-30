Volunteer duo helps woman give birth in pickup truck

Two volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, having just returned from a funeral, were called to assist a woman in labour in a pickup truck. Despite their initial excitement and nervousness, the delivery was successful, and both mother and child were safe.

At 1.42pm yesterday, June 29, emergency services received a call for assistance from a black pickup truck bearing the registration number 4313. The vehicle was parked by the roadside on Saengha – Pho Thong Road in Khok Phutsa subdistrict, Pho Thong district, Ang Thong province.

The call was regarding a woman experiencing labour pains. Upon arrival, the volunteers found the woman in the midst of giving birth.

They promptly informed the Pho Thong Hospital emergency team of immediate support. The volunteers, using their trained skills, successfully assisted in the delivery. The newborn was a healthy baby girl.

The woman, identified as a Myanmar national, was giving birth to her second child. She and her baby were subsequently transported by the Pho Thong Hospital emergency team for further medical care.

The volunteers, 41 year old Parinya Suwanchainchinda and 23 year old Supamongkol Chuencheep, recounted their experience. They had been on their way back after transporting a deceased body for religious rites at a local temple in Saengha subdistrict.

Upon noticing someone signalling for help, they stopped and immediately called the Pho Thong Hospital emergency team for assistance. The volunteers, who had been trained at Ang Thong Hospital and had equipped their emergency vehicle with the necessary tools, successfully facilitated the delivery.

Parinya and Supamongkol expressed their excitement, noting that this was their first time assisting in a childbirth since becoming volunteers with the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 22 year old woman safely delivered a baby boy on board a rescue vehicle after going into intense labour. Both mother and newborn are doing well. The unusual birth location has piqued public curiosity, especially among lottery enthusiasts hoping the vehicle’s registration number might bring luck.