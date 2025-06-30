Volunteer duo helps woman give birth in pickup truck

From funeral to new life, duo delivers baby in roadside

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
69 1 minute read
Volunteer duo helps woman give birth in pickup truck
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

Two volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, having just returned from a funeral, were called to assist a woman in labour in a pickup truck. Despite their initial excitement and nervousness, the delivery was successful, and both mother and child were safe.

At 1.42pm yesterday, June 29, emergency services received a call for assistance from a black pickup truck bearing the registration number 4313. The vehicle was parked by the roadside on Saengha – Pho Thong Road in Khok Phutsa subdistrict, Pho Thong district, Ang Thong province.

The call was regarding a woman experiencing labour pains. Upon arrival, the volunteers found the woman in the midst of giving birth.

They promptly informed the Pho Thong Hospital emergency team of immediate support. The volunteers, using their trained skills, successfully assisted in the delivery. The newborn was a healthy baby girl.

The woman, identified as a Myanmar national, was giving birth to her second child. She and her baby were subsequently transported by the Pho Thong Hospital emergency team for further medical care.

The volunteers, 41 year old Parinya Suwanchainchinda and 23 year old Supamongkol Chuencheep, recounted their experience. They had been on their way back after transporting a deceased body for religious rites at a local temple in Saengha subdistrict.

Upon noticing someone signalling for help, they stopped and immediately called the Pho Thong Hospital emergency team for assistance. The volunteers, who had been trained at Ang Thong Hospital and had equipped their emergency vehicle with the necessary tools, successfully facilitated the delivery.

Related Articles

Parinya and Supamongkol expressed their excitement, noting that this was their first time assisting in a childbirth since becoming volunteers with the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, reported KhaoSod.

Volunteer duo helps woman give birth in pickup truck | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a 22 year old woman safely delivered a baby boy on board a rescue vehicle after going into intense labour. Both mother and newborn are doing well. The unusual birth location has piqued public curiosity, especially among lottery enthusiasts hoping the vehicle’s registration number might bring luck.

Latest Thailand News
Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality Thailand News

Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality

23 minutes ago
District official arrested for extorting migrant work permit fees in Chiang Mai Thailand News

District official arrested for extorting migrant work permit fees in Chiang Mai

42 minutes ago
Karen refugee suspected in brutal murder of Thai employer Thailand News

Karen refugee suspected in brutal murder of Thai employer

57 minutes ago
Man detained in Pattaya for attempted gold shop robbery Pattaya News

Man detained in Pattaya for attempted gold shop robbery

1 hour ago
Desperate Thai mother pleads for son&#8217;s arrest after he trades durians for Yaba Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother pleads for son’s arrest after he trades durians for Yaba

2 hours ago
Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall Thailand News

Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall

2 hours ago
Brawl erupts between Swedish national and Thai men in Pattaya Pattaya News

Brawl erupts between Swedish national and Thai men in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai delays casino bill debate for further review Thailand News

Pheu Thai delays casino bill debate for further review

3 hours ago
Thailand eases citizenship rules for children of long-term migrants Thai Law News

Thailand eases citizenship rules for children of long-term migrants

3 hours ago
Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel

3 hours ago
Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here! Things To Do

Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here!

4 hours ago
Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks Northern Thailand News

Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks

4 hours ago
Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package Thailand News

Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package

4 hours ago
Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest Phuket News

Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest

4 hours ago
Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker Pattaya News

Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker

5 hours ago
Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Karon Beach Phuket News

Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket’s Karon Beach

5 hours ago
Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links Thailand News

Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links

6 hours ago
Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition Phuket News

Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition

6 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani Thailand News

E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani

6 hours ago
Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children Pattaya News

Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children

6 hours ago
Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing Thailand News

Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing

6 hours ago
Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service Pattaya News

Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service

7 hours ago
Man detained after brother&#8217;s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection Bangkok News

Man detained after brother’s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection

7 hours ago
Factory worker vanishes after diving into pond to retrieve bird Thailand News

Factory worker vanishes after diving into pond to retrieve bird

7 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x