Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong

September 25, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Channel 8

A foreign driver fled the scene after crashing his sedan into a motorcycle, a parked car, and three roadside restaurants in the Ban Chang district of Rayong. Two people were injured in the incident.

The owner of one of the restaurants, 44 year old Thipsuda Wayruwanarak, lodged a complaint at Ban Chang Police Station after her store was damaged and her employee was injured.

Thipsuda explained that she, her husband, and several employees were preparing food for an online order when the car crashed into the restaurant. The foreign man first crashed his black sedan into a white car parked outside before striking her restaurant and two others nearby.

She added that she and her husband narrowly escaped by leaping out of the way, but one of her staff members was injured. Thipsuda declined to reveal the severity of the employee’s condition to the media.

Footage of the incident, shared by Channel 8, showed victims screaming as the foreign driver crashed into the premises.

Photo via Facebook/ Channel 8

Fortunately, no customers were dining at the time. Channel 8 reported that Thipsuda usually set tables on the footpath, but she had not done so on the day of the crash.

Thipsuda also said she learned from another motorist that the foreign driver had earlier struck a motorcycle at Ban Prachummit Intersection. The female rider reportedly suffered a broken leg. He allegedly failed to stop or check on the injured motorcyclist and sped away, causing the subsequent collisions.

Police pledged to identify the foreign driver and summon him for questioning.

Photo via Facebook/ Channel 8

Another serious accident involving a foreign driver was reported in Rayong in April. On that occasion, a foreign man driving an SUV at high speed collided with a six-wheel truck and a motorcycle on Wang Tapin-Saphan Si Road in the Pluak Daeng district.

The foreign man was trapped in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene, while two Thai motorcyclists were left in critical condition.

Thipsuda Wayruwanarak | Photo via Facebook/ Channel 8

