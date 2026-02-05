Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 5, 2026, 4:20 PM
175 2 minutes read
Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from เจ๊ม้อย v+ and Wikipedia

Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) today, February 5, launched an investigation into a teacher in Lopburi province after confirming that a student was indeed ordered to perform 800 squats as punishment.

The case gained national attention after the boy’s father revealed that his son had been hospitalised with severe leg pain after being punished with 800 squats for not submitting homework.

OBEC issued a statement today confirming the disciplinary measure had occurred at a secondary school in Lopburi. A fact-finding team was sent to investigate immediately after the case surfaced on social media.

Student injured after 800-squat punishment at Thai school
Photo via Facebook: เจ๊ม้อย v+

Initial findings by the Lopburi Secondary Educational Service Area Office confirmed that the punishment indeed took place.

As a result, a formal investigative committee has been appointed, and the teacher in question has been temporarily reassigned to the local education office pending the outcome of the inquiry.

OBEC said the committee will collect statements from all involved parties and report its findings within seven days. It stressed that it is treating the matter with urgency and will ensure a fair and transparent process.

Lopburi Governor Weerapong Ritrod also responded to the case, stating that he had assigned officials to meet with the student and his family.

Related Articles
Lopburi Governor Weerapong Ritrod speaking to press after student punishment case
Lopburi Governor Weerapong Ritrod | Photo via Chiang Mai News

The governor said the issue will be addressed in two parts, one involving the child and school, and the other focusing on a broader review of disciplinary practices across the province.

He stressed that even if the teacher intended to teach discipline, any physical punishment must be carefully considered and discussed with parents in advance, reported DailyNews.

District officials who visited the boy’s home have apologised to the family and issued a warning to all schools in Nong Muang district to avoid similar actions in future. The Ministry of Social Development has provided initial financial assistance of 3,000 baht, with further support to be considered.

The student’s father said that although the teacher has been temporarily removed, the family remains uneasy about a potential return. His son wants to stay at the school but change classrooms due to lingering anxiety. The teacher later offered to visit, but the family declined.

Injured student’s leg with OBEC logo overlay after 800 squat punishment case in Lopburi
Photo via Dailynews

As of the latest update, the boy’s kidney function is normal, and his muscle enzyme levels have stabilised, though he still requires physical therapy.

OBEC reiterated that all schools must ensure that disciplinary actions align with Ministry of Education guidelines and prioritise student safety, both physically and emotionally.

In a similar case back in June last year, a Thai student in Bangkok suffered kidney failure and a rare muscle injury after being punished by a teacher with 200 sit-ups. The doctor revealed that the student had been under close medical supervision for a rare and potentially fatal condition called rhabdomyolysis.

Latest Thailand News
Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak

25 minutes ago
Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation

29 minutes ago
Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment

1 hour ago
Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents

2 hours ago
Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey

2 hours ago
Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker&#8217;s death | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker’s death

3 hours ago
Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

3 hours ago
Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic

3 hours ago
German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan

4 hours ago
American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack | Thaiger Thailand News

American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack

4 hours ago
Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother

4 hours ago
Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger

6 hours ago
Indian man&#8217;s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian man’s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi

7 hours ago
15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai

7 hours ago
Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice

7 hours ago
Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest

8 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines

9 hours ago
Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan

23 hours ago
Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists

1 day ago
Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant

1 day ago
Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht

1 day ago
German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 5, 2026, 4:20 PM
175 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.