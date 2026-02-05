Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment

Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) today, February 5, launched an investigation into a teacher in Lopburi province after confirming that a student was indeed ordered to perform 800 squats as punishment.

The case gained national attention after the boy’s father revealed that his son had been hospitalised with severe leg pain after being punished with 800 squats for not submitting homework.

OBEC issued a statement today confirming the disciplinary measure had occurred at a secondary school in Lopburi. A fact-finding team was sent to investigate immediately after the case surfaced on social media.

Initial findings by the Lopburi Secondary Educational Service Area Office confirmed that the punishment indeed took place.

As a result, a formal investigative committee has been appointed, and the teacher in question has been temporarily reassigned to the local education office pending the outcome of the inquiry.

OBEC said the committee will collect statements from all involved parties and report its findings within seven days. It stressed that it is treating the matter with urgency and will ensure a fair and transparent process.

Lopburi Governor Weerapong Ritrod also responded to the case, stating that he had assigned officials to meet with the student and his family.

The governor said the issue will be addressed in two parts, one involving the child and school, and the other focusing on a broader review of disciplinary practices across the province.

He stressed that even if the teacher intended to teach discipline, any physical punishment must be carefully considered and discussed with parents in advance, reported DailyNews.

District officials who visited the boy’s home have apologised to the family and issued a warning to all schools in Nong Muang district to avoid similar actions in future. The Ministry of Social Development has provided initial financial assistance of 3,000 baht, with further support to be considered.

The student’s father said that although the teacher has been temporarily removed, the family remains uneasy about a potential return. His son wants to stay at the school but change classrooms due to lingering anxiety. The teacher later offered to visit, but the family declined.

As of the latest update, the boy’s kidney function is normal, and his muscle enzyme levels have stabilised, though he still requires physical therapy.

OBEC reiterated that all schools must ensure that disciplinary actions align with Ministry of Education guidelines and prioritise student safety, both physically and emotionally.

In a similar case back in June last year, a Thai student in Bangkok suffered kidney failure and a rare muscle injury after being punished by a teacher with 200 sit-ups. The doctor revealed that the student had been under close medical supervision for a rare and potentially fatal condition called rhabdomyolysis.