Thai police arrest two men for social media firearm threats

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
Thai police arrest two men for social media firearm threats
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Technology Crime Suppression Division in Mueang Thong Thani announced the arrest of two men who posted images of firearms on social media to intimidate their rivals. The suspects, 25 year old Satawat and 26 year old Pirawit, confessed to using the weapons to collect debts for a financier.

Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphan, along with other officials, detailed the arrest of the two suspects at a press conference yesterday, March 27.

The arrests occurred outside a house in Pho Sadet subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, following a search warrant issued by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court on March 25. Police confiscated firearms and ammunition as evidence.

Lt. Gen. Trirong revealed that the arrests stemmed from ongoing complaints about frequent altercations among youths in Nakhon Si Thammarat, often involving firearms.

These groups were reported to congregate behind the Nakhon Si Thammarat Bus Terminal, using social media to intimidate rivals with images of their weapons. Consequently, evidence was gathered to secure a search warrant for two targeted locations in the province.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police Colonel Nattawut Chomchoei explained that Satawat was apprehended at a residence near the bus terminal, in possession of a Glock 30 pistol and 16 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition.

Satawat admitted to purchasing the firearm and ammunition through social media for 30,000 baht (US$885). He claimed he carried the weapon regularly for self-defence against frequent adversaries.

In a separate search nearby, Pirawit was arrested with a mobile phone containing loan records. It was discovered that Pirawit operated an unauthorised lending business, charging interest rates exceeding legal limits.

Pirawit admitted to knowing Satawat, stating that they were friends. He explained that his business involved loaning money and pawning firearms, vehicles, and other valuables at a daily interest rate of 4%.

If debtors defaulted or delayed payments, he would send Satawat with a firearm to threaten them. The funds for the loans were provided by a financier, not Pirawit himself reported KhaoSod.

Police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division are continuing their investigation. Initially, the suspects were charged with illegal possession and carrying of firearms. They were handed over to the Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station for further legal proceedings.

5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

