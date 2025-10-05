Outrage as teacher accused of assaulting student over marshmallows

In Lampang, a legal case has emerged involving a 23 year old teacher accused of assaulting a seven year old boy with a metal ruler and slapping him for consuming the teacher’s marshmallow snack. This incident has prompted outrage among residents and community leaders due to the visible bruising on the child’s face.

The teacher, accompanied by his mother, attempted to apologise to the family and offer compensation but departed hastily when approached by the media.

Community leaders became aware of the situation after local officials visited the boy’s home in tambon Na Sak, Mae Moh district, and discovered his injuries. The child admitted he ate the snack due to a lack of money.

The boy’s mother, identified as Da, declined the teacher’s apology, stating, “They came unannounced with a gift basket to ask forgiveness, but I told them it’s too late.” She recounted that on the day of the incident, the child had eaten the marshmallows without permission.

Upon her return home, she found him with facial and neck bruises. The boy expressed fear of returning to school, prompting Da to demand the teacher’s immediate transfer.

Village headman Narongdej Wong-ai and tambon chief Rat Umhong were alerted by a local official about the boy’s absence from school.

Initially suspecting domestic abuse, they later discovered the injuries were inflicted by the teacher. A medical examination confirmed the bruises were consistent with blunt-force trauma.

Despite the teacher’s apology to the local chief, community leaders insisted on pursuing legal action due to the severity of the assault. Other teachers reported the accused had isolated himself previously and had punished students by confinement.

When Da first tried to report the incident to the police, they were hesitant, fearing the boy might be labelled a thief. However, with intervention from village and tambon chiefs, who also serve on the school’s board, the police accepted the complaint.

Local leaders and the boy’s family are committed to seeking justice. They are urging education authorities to remove the teacher from the school and are pushing for legal action against him for the assault.

Similarly, a private school teacher in Lop Buri violently assaulted two 12 year old boys, leaving one with broken ribs after mistaking him for a thief. Despite previous warnings about his aggressive behaviour, the teacher reportedly continued abusing students.

The cases of teacher violence and child abuse are becoming common in Thailand, prompting calls for stricter oversight and stronger protection for students.

Staff from the office of local MP Chollathanee Chueanoi have visited the boy at his home, as documented on Chollathanee Chueanoi’s Facebook page, as reported by KhaoSod.