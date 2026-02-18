Brunch Club returns to VIU in 2026

VIU, located on Level 12 of The St. Regis Bangkok, is delighted to invite guests to the first Brunch Club of 2026. Led by Executive Chef Matteo Fontana of The St. Regis Bangkok, this one-day-only Signature Sunday Brunch will feature eight Disciple Escoffier of Thailand. Each chef will showcase their signature dishes in homage to Auguste Escoffier, the legendary “father of modern French cooking,” on Sunday, March 15.

Executive Chef Matteo continues to enhance the guest experience by curating this special culinary occasion, ensuring the highest standards of craftsmanship and excellence. Together, the chefs will transform the hotel’s Signature Sunday Brunch into a prestigious showcase of French technique, served alongside VIU’s beloved classic offerings.

The participating chefs for Brunch Club x Escoffier Thailand include:

Chef Matteo Fontana The St. Regis Bangkok

Chef Nina Sanda Win The St. Regis Bangkok

Chef Top Russell Mia Restaurant (1 MICHELIN Star)

Chef Michelle Goh Mia Restaurant (1 MICHELIN Star)

Chef Thierry Drapeau Signature Restaurant, VIE Hotel Bangkok (1 MICHELIN Star)

Chef Kent Vatcharavee Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok

Chef Alexandre Demard Oktopus Consulting

Chef Clement Hernandez The Allium Bangkok, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

The brunch begins with a warm welcome serving of Oscietra Sturia Caviar on hand, paired with chilled bubbles. Guests will then be treated to tableside delights, including a premium Seafood Tower, Phuket salmon crostini, and a selection of cold cuts. Live stations hosted by the Escoffier chefs will showcase main courses prepared à la minute, highlighting lobster tail, roasted lamb loin, roasted Wagyu striploin, and poached snow fish.

Guests can also explore an extensive cheese station by Les Frères Marchand, savour a delicate foie gras terrine, and wander through a dedicated dessert room. The sweet finale features a variety of mignardises, an ice cream station, freshly made crêpes, and a Callebaut chocolate corner.

Following its successful launch editions in 2025, Brunch Club continues as a quarterly event at VIU Restaurant, transforming the Signature Sunday Brunch into a collaborative experience featuring seasonal ingredients or guest chefs, designed to offer distinctive culinary encounters.

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm,

Price: 4,200++ Thai baht per person, inclusive of welcome bubbles and non-alcoholic beverages

Advanced reservation is recommended. Please call +66 2207 7819, email viu.bangkok@stregis.com, or visit the links below, https://stregisbangkok.co/BrunchClubxEscoffierThailand

Website: www.stregisbangkok.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/viubkk

Instagram: @viubangkok

Line: @stregisbangkok