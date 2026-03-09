Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: March 9, 2026, 1:29 PM
Edited photo made with photo from Hat Yai Focus

A group of tourists in Hat Yai complained today, March 9, that hungry monkeys are coming down from a nearby mountain to snatch food and, in some cases, try to bite people at Hat Yai Municipality Public Park in Songkhla province.

The complaint was raised after visitors said a large troop of monkeys was targeting people carrying meals inside the public park in Khlong Hae subdistrict, Hat Yai district.

Photo via Hat Yai Focus

Witnesses at the scene said the monkeys tried to pull food directly from people’s hands as they were about to eat. When food was not given, the monkeys attempted to swarm and bite.

Some of the animals were also seen searching for food in rubbish bins, knocking at least one bin over in the process.

Vendors said the monkeys were also hurting their businesses, reporting that the animals broke into closed shops, ransacked items for food and caused damage.

Photo via Hat Yai Focus

Several sellers had reportedly hired contractors to carry out repairs and to block gaps beneath roof areas to prevent monkeys from entering shops again. However, they said they did not know who they could seek compensation from for damaged goods.

Multiple monkey footprints on cement walls were reportedly found around the shop area, which vendors said were left as the animals climbed up to access shops while they were shut.

Photo via Hat Yai Focus

Some vendors said they have resorted to using slingshots to chase the monkeys away each time they appear.

DailyNews reported that those affected urged Hat Yai municipal officials to urgently address the monkey issue, saying the animals should be kept in an appropriate area to prevent disruption to tourists.

They also raised safety concerns, particularly for young children visiting the park with their families.

Elsewhere, more than 100 monkeys escaped from a shelter in Lopburi, last September, spreading into nearby neighbourhoods, entering homes, and damaging cars near Tha Hin Police Station.

