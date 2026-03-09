British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large

Police are investigating a Pattaya knife attack in which two British men assaulted a British bar manager on Saturday, March 7. One suspect was arrested at the scene, while the second fled and remains at large.

A security team of a bar in Soi Pattaya 13 contacted rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan foundation after the manager, a 62 year old British man identified only as Barry, was injured.

Barry suffered a facial cut about 10 centimetres long. Rescuers provided first aid before taking him to hospital, where he received more than 30 stitches. Channel 8 reported his injuries were not serious and that he is in stable condition.

Security staff detained one suspect in a black T-shirt. A second suspect in a blue T-shirt escaped. Police told the media that all three foreigners involved were British nationals.

Rescue workers coordinated with officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, who attended to investigate. Security guards told police they saw two foreign men enter Barry’s office but did not initially suspect anything as Barry’s friends also frequently visited him in the office.

A short time later, the guards said they noticed the office door shaking and then saw three foreign men involved in a fight. The two suspects then ran from the office, followed by Barry, who was bleeding.

One suspect reportedly forced his way past the guards and ran towards Pattaya Beach, while the other, wearing a black T-shirt, was caught.

Police said both Barry and the detained suspect are being questioned. Further inquiries are underway to locate the second suspect. There was no CCTV camera in Barry’s office, and the motive remains under investigation.

Another altercation involving British nationals was reported in Pattaya on March 6. Two British men were injured after they allegedly attempted to gang-attack another foreign tourist, whose nationality has not been disclosed.

The tourist told police the British men attacked him and he responded in self-defence. Police said the two injured British men did not file a complaint, and another foreign man was released after questioning.