Pattaya tomboy exposes naked foreigner online after he ignores her warning

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 28, 2026, 10:20 AM
570 1 minute read
Pattaya tomboy exposes naked foreigner online after he ignores her warning | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แอ้นท์ สุรีศรี เรืองสุขสุด

A Thai tomboy encountered a naked foreign man on a beach in Pattaya and asked him to put on his shorts, but he ignored her warning, prompting her to expose him on social media.

The tomboy, Sureesri “Ant” Ruengsuksood, shared a video of the foreign man on her Facebook account on Monday, January 26. In the caption, Ant wrote…

“He initially walked naked toward me, so I asked him to put on his shorts and avoid doing this in public. He gave me a thumbs up and walked away. #PattayaMeansFreedom”

The video quickly went viral and was reported by several news outlets. Ant later told The Pattaya News that she had gone fishing at a beach near Soi Phra Tamnak 4 when the incident occurred.

According to Ant, the foreign man removed his shorts as if he was about to swim. She noticed that he was naked in a public area and felt the behaviour was inappropriate, so she warned him to put his clothes back on.

Foreign man caught walking naked on Pattaya beach
Photo via Facebook/ แอ้นท์ สุรีศรี เรืองสุขสุด

Ant said the man ignored her request, which prompted her to film him and share the footage online to raise awareness. She added that other fishermen in the area had encountered the same naked foreign man on several previous occasions.

The tomboy urged local residents to speak up when they see similar behaviour and to remind foreign visitors to respect local customs and community standards.

Related Articles
Naked foreigner in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ แอ้นท์ สุรีศรี เรืองสุขสุด

Earlier this month, a Norwegian man was caught walking naked along Pattaya Beach near Beach Road Soi 13/3. Police were called to the scene and found the foreigner drinking alcohol with a group of friends. He admitted his behaviour, claiming he acted recklessly under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

Another explicit incident was also reported this month when a British man and a Thai woman were found engaging in a sexual act on Pattaya Beach. The foreign man claimed he behaved inappropriately due to intoxication and autism, while the woman said she was unaware that the act was illegal.

Under Thai law, exposing oneself or committing indecent acts in public violates Section 388 of the Criminal Code and carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Thai tomboy exposes naked foreigner online
Photo via The Pattaya News

Thaiger QUIZ
Pattaya Beach Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the name of the tomboy who encountered the naked foreign man?
  2. 2. What did Ant ask the foreign man to do?
  3. 3. How did the foreign man respond to Ant's request?
  4. 4. Where did the incident take place?
  5. 5. What did Ant do after the man ignored her warning?
  6. 6. What was the hashtag used in Ant's Facebook post?
  7. 7. What did Ant urge local residents to do?
  8. 8. What was reported about a Norwegian man earlier in the month?
  9. 9. What law did the article mention regarding public indecency in Thailand?
  10. 10. What is the maximum fine for indecent acts in public under Thai law?

Latest Thailand News
Danish man steals land deeds from Chinese victim on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Danish man steals land deeds from Chinese victim on Koh Samui

2 hours ago
Chon Buri monastic centre raid reveals drug use and explicit content | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri monastic centre raid reveals drug use and explicit content

2 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport denies attempted hijacking after old video sparks panic | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport denies attempted hijacking after old video sparks panic

2 hours ago
Nakhon Nayok fire spreads near homes, arson suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Nayok fire spreads near homes, arson suspected

2 hours ago
Man seriously injured after crashing through Udon Thani hotel window | Thaiger Thailand News

Man seriously injured after crashing through Udon Thani hotel window

3 hours ago
Pattaya tomboy exposes naked foreigner online after he ignores her warning | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tomboy exposes naked foreigner online after he ignores her warning

3 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver filmed harassing family and demanding ID | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok taxi driver filmed harassing family and demanding ID

3 hours ago
Turkish motorcyclist killed in crash with two vans in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Turkish motorcyclist killed in crash with two vans in Phuket

4 hours ago
Bangkok chokes on red-level PM 2.5 smog from massive agricultural burning | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok chokes on red-level PM 2.5 smog from massive agricultural burning

4 hours ago
Surat Thani nightclub sparks backlash over contemporary nora dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Surat Thani nightclub sparks backlash over contemporary nora dance

19 hours ago
Thai woman accuses monk of groping her during blessing ceremony | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses monk of groping her during blessing ceremony

20 hours ago
Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme

20 hours ago
British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham

20 hours ago
Viral videos sparks prove into cat abuse at Bangkok cafe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viral videos sparks prove into cat abuse at Bangkok cafe

20 hours ago
Pregnant woman saves pet cat from python in Nakhon Nayok | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman saves pet cat from python in Nakhon Nayok

21 hours ago
Thai soldier shoots social media influencer&#8217;s brother in jealous rage | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier shoots social media influencer’s brother in jealous rage

22 hours ago
Pathum Thani underwear thief caught after targeting laundrette | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani underwear thief caught after targeting laundrette

22 hours ago
Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records | Thaiger Property

Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records

22 hours ago
New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content

23 hours ago
20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi

23 hours ago
Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat

24 hours ago
DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft

24 hours ago
Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real

1 day ago
Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage

1 day ago
Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 28, 2026, 10:20 AM
570 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.