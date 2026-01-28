Pattaya tomboy exposes naked foreigner online after he ignores her warning

A Thai tomboy encountered a naked foreign man on a beach in Pattaya and asked him to put on his shorts, but he ignored her warning, prompting her to expose him on social media.

The tomboy, Sureesri “Ant” Ruengsuksood, shared a video of the foreign man on her Facebook account on Monday, January 26. In the caption, Ant wrote…

“He initially walked naked toward me, so I asked him to put on his shorts and avoid doing this in public. He gave me a thumbs up and walked away. #PattayaMeansFreedom”

The video quickly went viral and was reported by several news outlets. Ant later told The Pattaya News that she had gone fishing at a beach near Soi Phra Tamnak 4 when the incident occurred.

According to Ant, the foreign man removed his shorts as if he was about to swim. She noticed that he was naked in a public area and felt the behaviour was inappropriate, so she warned him to put his clothes back on.

Ant said the man ignored her request, which prompted her to film him and share the footage online to raise awareness. She added that other fishermen in the area had encountered the same naked foreign man on several previous occasions.

The tomboy urged local residents to speak up when they see similar behaviour and to remind foreign visitors to respect local customs and community standards.

Earlier this month, a Norwegian man was caught walking naked along Pattaya Beach near Beach Road Soi 13/3. Police were called to the scene and found the foreigner drinking alcohol with a group of friends. He admitted his behaviour, claiming he acted recklessly under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

Another explicit incident was also reported this month when a British man and a Thai woman were found engaging in a sexual act on Pattaya Beach. The foreign man claimed he behaved inappropriately due to intoxication and autism, while the woman said she was unaware that the act was illegal.

Under Thai law, exposing oneself or committing indecent acts in public violates Section 388 of the Criminal Code and carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.