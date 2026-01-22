Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 22, 2026, 4:32 PM
65 1 minute read
Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Dailynews

Cha-am police launched a late-night operation last night, January 21, to detain a man found living in an abandoned building near a popular beach viewpoint, amid efforts to prevent crimes that could threaten tourist safety in the area.

Kaew Kongwong, Cha-am district chief, led the operation alongside police, immigration officers, municipal staff, and local volunteers. The team searched several locations, including a vacant three-storey building, where they found a homeless man who had reportedly been living there without permission.

Officers searched the man but found no illegal items in his possession. A background check revealed he was originally from Nakhon Ratchasima province. His details were recorded before he was taken to the Cha-am District Volunteer Defence Company 3, where he was to remain in custody overnight.

Police plan to transfer him to the Phetchaburi Provincial Office of Social Development and Human Security and the provincial labour department for assessment, with the aim of providing shelter, job training, and work.

This enforcement effort follows growing public concern after a recent case in Hua Hin, in which a hotel employee was killed by a homeless man using a metal pipe. The case shocked the nation and resulted in increased crackdowns on illegal squatting in abandoned places.

Officials said the building owner would be notified to secure the property, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal action for allowing unauthorised occupation, reported Dailynews.

The Cha-am district chief added that further sweeps would be conducted to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of both locals and tourists visiting the beachside town.

Related Articles

Similarly, back in December, Bangkok authorities launched an operation along Sukhumvit Road to inspect and regulate homeless people and beggars in public spaces in one of the capital’s busiest commercial and tourist districts. The operation stretched from BTS Nana station to the area outside Benchasiri Park in Khlong Toei district.

Thaiger QUIZ
Cha-am Police Operation Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What prompted the late-night operation by the Cha-am police on January 21?
  2. 2. Who led the operation conducted by the Cha-am police?
  3. 3. Where was the homeless man found during the police operation?
  4. 4. What was found in the possession of the homeless man during the search?
  5. 5. What is the origin of the homeless man found by the police?
  6. 6. What will happen to the homeless man after being taken into custody?
  7. 7. What recent incident increased public concern leading to the operation?
  8. 8. What warning was given to the building owner after the operation?
  9. 9. What similar operation was conducted in Bangkok in December?
  10. 10. How did the Cha-am district chief describe future actions following the operation?

Latest Thailand News
Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal

8 seconds ago
Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety

9 minutes ago
Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong

40 minutes ago
3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy

1 hour ago
Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations | Thaiger Events

Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations

2 hours ago
Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants

2 hours ago
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy

5 hours ago
Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station

6 hours ago
13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest

7 hours ago
German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa

7 hours ago
92 year old driver hits students on motorcycle in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

92 year old driver hits students on motorcycle in Nonthaburi

23 hours ago
Unverified &#8216;ladyboy declaration form&#8217; of Bangkok hotel goes viral | Thaiger Bangkok News

Unverified ‘ladyboy declaration form’ of Bangkok hotel goes viral

23 hours ago
Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly | Thaiger Thailand News

Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly

24 hours ago
Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency

24 hours ago
Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai

1 day ago
Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht

1 day ago
Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud

1 day ago
Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious

1 day ago
Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 22, 2026, 4:32 PM
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.