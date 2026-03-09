Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 9, 2026, 10:01 AM
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

A series of small earthquakes was recorded in Khao Phang subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani province, yesterday, March 8, and into early today, March 9, with residents reporting the tremors were clearly felt near Rajjaprabha Dam.

The tremors were recorded seven times in one day, with epicentres about one kilometre underground near Rajjaprabha Dam.

Five of the earthquakes were recorded during daylight hours on March 8. The first was at 12.37pm with a magnitude of 1.8, followed by a 1.9-magnitude tremor at 1.59pm.

A third event was recorded at 2.03pm with a magnitude of 1.8. Later in the afternoon, a larger tremor measuring 3.5 was recorded at 5.41pm, and another followed at 5.59pm with a magnitude of 2.4.

Twin tremors were recorded overnight from March 8 into March 9. The first occurred at 1.08am with a magnitude of 1.8, followed by another at 1.17am measuring 1.7.

Photo via DailyNews

Preliminary checks found no reported damage to homes or property, and no injuries or deaths. A detailed inspection of Rajjaprabha Dam also found no impact on its structure or operating systems.

DailyNews reported that Ban Ta Khun district coordinated with local leaders and local administrative organisations to keep watch on the situation and continue checks for any damage affecting residents.

Subin Netsawaeng, director of Rajjaprabha Dam, said inspections confirmed the dam remained stable and was not affected by the earthquakes, adding that agencies would continue tracking developments to maintain public confidence.

Photo via DailyNews

Similarly, back in November last year, a minor earthquake, measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale, rattled Koh Samui overnight, shaking homes and alarming residents across several areas.

The tremor, although small, was widely felt in multiple areas, with residents reporting a series of loud noises followed by vibrations strong enough to shake furniture and household items.

