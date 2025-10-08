Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival

Three bomb explosions rocked Yala’s Mueang district yesterday night, just hours before a traditional Buddhist ceremony was set to begin at a local youth centre.

The blasts occurred between 9.05pm and 9.40pm yesterday, October 7, at the Yala Municipality Youth Centre. The first device detonated near the gate leading to a Tai Chi field, followed by a second explosion near the Sirorot Road entrance.

A third bomb, concealed in a rubbish bin, went off while emergency responders were on the scene, forcing officers to retreat for safety.

No injuries were reported in the attack, but the incident triggered panic in the area and prompted immediate action from security forces.

Police Colonel Chatchai Sakkdee, Yala City Police Chief, ordered a city lockdown and dispatched bomb disposal units to secure the area. Surveillance measures were tightened across high-risk zones, and residents were urged to remain indoors overnight.

Authorities are investigating the motive and perpetrators behind the blasts. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was intended to disrupt local operations and upcoming cultural events, including the Chak Phra Festival marking the end of Buddhist Lent, scheduled from October 8 to 10 at the youth centre grounds.

A similar case transpired back in June, where two bombs exploded in downtown Pattani, prompting a police investigation into the suspects behind the coordinated attack.

The first blast occurred in front of a night market at around 8.05pm on Saturday, June 7. A second device detonated just minutes later in a nearby alley. Two men were seen on security footage placing the explosives in roadside rubbish bins after arriving on a motorbike.

Also in related news, Malaysia previously issued a travel advisory in March, urging its citizens to reconsider trips to southern Thailand following a series of violent incidents in the region.

Malaysia’s Police Inspector-General Razarudin Husain advised the public to delay travel plans to areas including Sungai Kolok and Pattani, both popular with Malaysian tourists. The warning came after bombings and gunfire were reported in the Thai border city.