Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival

Authorities suspect the blasts were timed to disrupt a Buddhist Lent festival

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
188 1 minute read
Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival | Thaiger
Emergency responders arrive to the bombing scene | Photo via Matichon

Three bomb explosions rocked Yala’s Mueang district yesterday night, just hours before a traditional Buddhist ceremony was set to begin at a local youth centre.

The blasts occurred between 9.05pm and 9.40pm yesterday, October 7, at the Yala Municipality Youth Centre. The first device detonated near the gate leading to a Tai Chi field, followed by a second explosion near the Sirorot Road entrance.

A third bomb, concealed in a rubbish bin, went off while emergency responders were on the scene, forcing officers to retreat for safety.

No injuries were reported in the attack, but the incident triggered panic in the area and prompted immediate action from security forces.

Police Colonel Chatchai Sakkdee, Yala City Police Chief, ordered a city lockdown and dispatched bomb disposal units to secure the area. Surveillance measures were tightened across high-risk zones, and residents were urged to remain indoors overnight.

Authorities are investigating the motive and perpetrators behind the blasts. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was intended to disrupt local operations and upcoming cultural events, including the Chak Phra Festival marking the end of Buddhist Lent, scheduled from October 8 to 10 at the youth centre grounds.

Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival | News by Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A similar case transpired back in June, where two bombs exploded in downtown Pattani, prompting a police investigation into the suspects behind the coordinated attack.

Related Articles

The first blast occurred in front of a night market at around 8.05pm on Saturday, June 7. A second device detonated just minutes later in a nearby alley. Two men were seen on security footage placing the explosives in roadside rubbish bins after arriving on a motorbike.

Also in related news, Malaysia previously issued a travel advisory in March, urging its citizens to reconsider trips to southern Thailand following a series of violent incidents in the region.

Malaysia’s Police Inspector-General Razarudin Husain advised the public to delay travel plans to areas including Sungai Kolok and Pattani, both popular with Malaysian tourists. The warning came after bombings and gunfire were reported in the Thai border city.

Latest Thailand News
Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

17 minutes ago
Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market

26 minutes ago
Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa

52 minutes ago
Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival

1 hour ago
Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction | Thaiger Phuket News

Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction

2 hours ago
Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son

2 hours ago
Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival

3 hours ago
Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin

3 hours ago
Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

5 hours ago
Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport

5 hours ago
Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims

6 hours ago
Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang

6 hours ago
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger Thailand News

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

6 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon petition doesn&#8217;t need Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

6 hours ago
Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment

7 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok

7 hours ago
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

23 hours ago
British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital

23 hours ago
Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director

23 hours ago
Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election

24 hours ago
Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son’s mistress

1 day ago
Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
188 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.