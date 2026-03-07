Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s government has confirmed that 125 Thai nationals in Iran have requested repatriation, with the first group of 69 set to depart on March 7 by land to Van, Turkey, before flying home.

The update came following a meeting of the Centre for Administration and Monitoring of Situations in the Middle East (CAMSME), with details shared at a briefing at 6.25pm on March 6 at Government House.

Panidom Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy Government spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, with ongoing attacks involving Israeli, US, and Iranian forces spreading to neighbouring countries.

Azerbaijan has suffered aerial attacks resulting in civilian injuries and infrastructure damage, with the Azerbaijani government vowing to retaliate, raising concerns over regional stability.

Multiple countries including the UAE, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar have closed their airspace. Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Jordan remain open and have become key transit hubs for evacuations.

Panidom confirmed there are currently no reports of injured or deceased Thai nationals in the Middle East. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Thais to leave high-risk areas promptly and register their contact details with Thai embassies and consulates.

The repatriation from Iran is being carried out in two phases by land. The first group of 69 will depart on March 7, followed by a second group of 56 on March 10. Both groups will travel to Van, Turkey, where staff from the Thai embassy in Ankara will receive them and provide accommodation and meals while they await flights back to Thailand.

From March 7, the Thai embassy in Ankara will open a temporary operations centre in Van to support Thai nationals evacuating from Iran. The centre will also serve as a base for the Tehran embassy to continue assisting nationals still in the country.

The Thai embassy in Ankara has advised nationals facing flight cancellations due to congestion at Istanbul airport to contact their airlines directly. Those at risk of visa expiration due to delays are encouraged to cancel existing bookings and purchase new tickets on routes avoiding closed airspace. Thai nationals may stay in Turkey visa-free for 30 days.

In Saudi Arabia, the Thai embassy in Riyadh is coordinating with embassies in countries with closed airspace to facilitate returns via border crossings or alternative routes.

In the UAE, the Thai embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai are assisting stranded Thais. The Dubai consulate has arranged flights for 125 Thais, while airlines including Etihad, Emirates, and Air Arabia have resumed partial operations. The UAE immigration authority has waived overstay penalties for those affected by airspace closures since February 28.

Embassies and consulates across other affected countries are providing guidance and coordinating with relevant agencies to expedite documentation for returning nationals, reported KhaoSod.

