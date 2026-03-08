Students discard cash outside Triam Udom entrance exam over strict item ban

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 8, 2026, 9:26 AM
106 1 minute read
Students discard cash outside Triam Udom entrance exam over strict item ban | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Chiratchai Pawiwaranon via Facebook

Strict rules at a prestigious Bangkok school’s entrance exam have drawn controversy after students were seen throwing away cash and other belongings, raising concerns about how they would get home afterwards.

The admissions exam for Triam Udom Suksa School for the 2026 academic year took place at Impact Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, with 13,895 students competing for 1,520 places.

A Facebook post by Chiratchai Pawiwaranon, which has since been deleted, showed students discarding money and other prohibited items outside the venue. He questioned how students would manage to get home without cash, noting that not all parents were waiting outside.

The post quickly gained traction after popular pages Drama-addict and Hone Krasae shared it, leading to widespread online debate.

Some Facebook users defended the examination centre, pointing to prior announcements that prohibited wallets from the exam room. A belongings deposit point was available at Hall 5 for 30 baht per person, but some students arrived too late to use the service and were left with no choice but to discard their belongings.

The discarded items raised questions about security and whether students could retrieve them after the exam. Concerns were raised about students needing cash for transport, as not all shops accept digital payments. Others criticised the distance of the deposit area and traffic congestion, which added to the pressure on students.

Triam Udom Suksa School, known for its high academic standards and as a pathway to top Thai universities, enforced the strict rules to prevent cheating. School director Bunyapong Phowatthanat said prohibited items had been announced a month in advance, including communication devices, wallets, cash, and various personal items.

Related Articles

Bunyapong added that some students may have arrived late, which led to the need to leave valuables behind. The area where items were discarded was restricted to exam candidates and remained secured. After the exam, students were able to retrieve their belongings with no reports of loss or damage. The director confirmed the rules were not new, but said this was the first year such concerns had been raised, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals

8 seconds ago
Students discard cash outside Triam Udom entrance exam over strict item ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Students discard cash outside Triam Udom entrance exam over strict item ban

15 minutes ago
British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists

33 minutes ago
Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

1 hour ago
Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers

21 hours ago
Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions

21 hours ago
Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions

22 hours ago
DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician

23 hours ago
Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds

23 hours ago
Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures | Thaiger Thailand News

MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures

2 days ago
Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi

2 days ago
Kora Beach Resort Phuket wedding showcase recaps multi-cultural ceremonies on Valentine’s Eve | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Kora Beach Resort Phuket wedding showcase recaps multi-cultural ceremonies on Valentine’s Eve

2 days ago
Octopus ride malfunction in Nakhon Ratchasima injures two girls | Thaiger Thailand News

Octopus ride malfunction in Nakhon Ratchasima injures two girls

2 days ago
Israeli man allegedly assaults old foreigner over Middle East conflict argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Israeli man allegedly assaults old foreigner over Middle East conflict argument

2 days ago
Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya

2 days ago
How UOB is aiming to close Thailand&#8217;s education gap with three connected programmes | Thaiger Finance

How UOB is aiming to close Thailand’s education gap with three connected programmes

2 days ago
Russian man arrested for processing and selling cannabis products in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man arrested for processing and selling cannabis products in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thailand oil reserves revised to 95 days after new supply confirmed | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand oil reserves revised to 95 days after new supply confirmed

2 days ago
Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case | Thaiger Thailand News

Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case

2 days ago
Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery

2 days ago
3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street

2 days ago
2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man

2 days ago
Bangkok woman&#8217;s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run

2 days ago
Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 8, 2026, 9:26 AM
106 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.