Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown

Three foreign nationals were arrested on Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani province, yesterday, March 8, after immigration officers expanded an investigation into suspected drug distribution to tourists on the island.

The arrests followed an investigation that began after a Brazilian drug delivery suspect identified as Pedro was detained on Koh Pha Ngan on March 5 in a drug trafficking case.

Immigration officials yesterday, March 8, ordered further inquiries to identify others suspected of supplying drugs to tourists in the area, using CCTV reviews and local intelligence.

Officers later located an Israeli man identified as OR in the Coconut Lane area and took him to his room for further checks.

A search reportedly uncovered a large quantity of drugs and related items, including cocaine with a total weight of 389.35 grammes. Some of the cocaine was described as opaque white lumps, appearing similar to drugs recently smuggled by being concealed inside the body.

Officials also found ecstasy in powder and tablet form, ketamine, cannabis resin and multiple items of equipment used for dividing and packaging drugs.

OR was arrested, and the seized items were taken as evidence. He was charged with illegal sale and possession of narcotics before being handed over to investigators at Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for legal proceedings.

During efforts to locate OR, officers also encountered two other foreigners near the accommodation who reportedly appeared suspicious. They were later identified as Kian and Mika, both Australian nationals.

Kian was found to have cocaine in his body and was arrested on a charge of illegal drug use. Mika was accused of refusing an order from an Office of the Narcotics Control Board officer to undergo a drug test and was charged with resisting an official order.

Naewna reported that the investigation and arrests were carried out in line with government policy aimed at suppressing transnational crime and offences committed by foreigners in Thailand, with the goal of improving public safety and protecting the country’s image.

Similarly, back in January, police arrested three Israeli tourists and their alleged drug supplier on Koh Pha Ngan after complaints about a noisy late‑night party led officers to uncover illegal drugs at a rented villa.