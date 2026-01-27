Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens

Edited photo made with photo from Thailand Hotel Service Charge

A Facebook post revealing high annual service charge payouts at a hotel in Phuket has drawn attention online, with the maximum amount reportedly reaching 111,889.45 baht (approximately US$3,589.82) per person in 2025.

The post, shared by the Thailand Hotel Service Charge group, included images of what appeared to be internal figures from JW Marriott Phuket Resort and Marriott Vacation Club, highlighting the distribution of service charges to employees throughout last year.

According to the data, the total annual service charge received by staff was made up of two parts. Employees at JW Marriott Phuket reportedly received 30,897.32 baht, while an additional 62,027.02 baht came from contributions on the Marriott Vacation Club side.

This brought the combined total to 92,924.34 baht per person, with the highest individual payout reportedly reaching 111,889.45 baht.

Hotel staff assisting guest at reception counter
Photo from Freepik

The hotel clarified that employees must have worked the entire year to be eligible for the full amount. Those who joined mid-year or resigned before completing 12 months would not receive the maximum payout.

Details about the income structure for staff under the Marriott Vacation Club were also clarified. This relatively small team, which focuses on sales and marketing, earns primarily through a fixed salary and commission, and does not take part in the general service charge distribution shared among front-of-house and other hotel employees.

The release of this information reminded social media users to understand the varying compensation structures in the hospitality sector to avoid confusion or misinterpretation of the figures shared.

In other hotel-related news, earlier this month, a Malaysian woman took to Facebook to share a chilling experience during her 10-day stay at a popular hotel in Thailand, where she claimed to have encountered strange events nearly every night. From flickering lights and unexplained cold air to waking at the same time each morning, her experience left her deeply uneasy.

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.