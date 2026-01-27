Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens

A Facebook post revealing high annual service charge payouts at a hotel in Phuket has drawn attention online, with the maximum amount reportedly reaching 111,889.45 baht (approximately US$3,589.82) per person in 2025.

The post, shared by the Thailand Hotel Service Charge group, included images of what appeared to be internal figures from JW Marriott Phuket Resort and Marriott Vacation Club, highlighting the distribution of service charges to employees throughout last year.

According to the data, the total annual service charge received by staff was made up of two parts. Employees at JW Marriott Phuket reportedly received 30,897.32 baht, while an additional 62,027.02 baht came from contributions on the Marriott Vacation Club side.

This brought the combined total to 92,924.34 baht per person, with the highest individual payout reportedly reaching 111,889.45 baht.

The hotel clarified that employees must have worked the entire year to be eligible for the full amount. Those who joined mid-year or resigned before completing 12 months would not receive the maximum payout.

Details about the income structure for staff under the Marriott Vacation Club were also clarified. This relatively small team, which focuses on sales and marketing, earns primarily through a fixed salary and commission, and does not take part in the general service charge distribution shared among front-of-house and other hotel employees.

The release of this information reminded social media users to understand the varying compensation structures in the hospitality sector to avoid confusion or misinterpretation of the figures shared.

