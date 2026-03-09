Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

A Thai man fatally stabbed his ex-wife at a rented room in Bangkok yesterday, March 8, after she refused to have sex with him.

The suspect, 58 year old Samorn, contacted a friend, who is a police officer, to confess that he murdered his ex-wife, 49 year old Wanatda. Samorn also told the officer he planned to commit suicide, prompting police to send additional support to the location, a room in Phasi Charoen district.

Armed officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station went to a rented room in Soi Thoet Thai 82, Phasi Charoen district, after being told the suspect had a weapon and was threatening self-harm. Police said they persuaded Samorn to abandon the suicide attempt, and he surrendered.

Wanatda was found dead on the bed in the room, which belonged to Samorn. Wanatda lived in the same building, with her room located two rooms away. Wanatda was wearing only underwear and had two stab wounds to the neck.

Samorn told police that he and Wanatda divorced in December last year, but remained in contact. On the day of the incident, they went to an entertainment venue together and later returned to his room while intoxicated. He asked Wanatda to have sex, but she refused. He told police he became angry and fatally stabbed her.

Wanatda’s daughter told Channel 7 that Samorn was her former father-in-law and that the couple had been together for more than 10 years before divorcing.

She said her mother had been seeing another man, and Samorn was aware, adding that he had never spoken negatively about the relationship, but she believed he was jealous.

Police charged Samorn with intentional murder under Section 288 of the Criminal Law, which carries penalties of the death sentence, life imprisonment or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years. He is being held at Thon Buri Criminal Court pending further legal proceedings.