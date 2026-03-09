Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists

Tourist police on Koh Pha Ngan arrested a Russian man described as a DJ on March 9 after uncovering an AI drug operation that allegedly arranged sales to tourists through an automated Telegram ordering system.

Police received information from an informant that a foreign man living in the Koh Pha Ngan area, Surat Thani province, was selling several types of drugs to tourists and using a red Toyota Yaris to move around the island.

Officers later saw the suspected vehicle leave a local road at speed, prompting a stop in the Ban Tai area of Koh Pha Ngan district.

The driver was identified as Anton, a 41 year old Russian national, who admitted to using cocaine before leaving home. Investigators then searched his residence and found drugs kept in quantities reportedly intended for sale.

The seized items include cocaine weighing 109.06 grammes and 6.63 grammes, ketamine weighing 1.67 grammes and 9.70 grammes, and MDMA, including 4.42 grammes in crystal form and five tablets.

Anton told police he worked as a DJ at entertainment venues on Koh Pha Ngan and used that role to reach tourist customers.

He also claimed that he obtained drugs through a Telegram account named “TDS24”, then received an automated reply from an AI system with a GPS location for collection after paying.

The suspect faces charges including selling category 2 narcotics (cocaine) and category 1 narcotics (MDMA) for commercial distribution, selling category 2 psychotropic substances (ketamine) for commercial purposes, possessing category 1 narcotics (ecstasy/MDMA), and using category 2 narcotics (cocaine).

Anton and the seized items were handed over to investigators at Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for legal proceedings. Tourist police said the investigation will continue to identify any wider network linked to the suspected supply chain.

Police also warned about new drugs being sold in Koh Pha Ngan’s party areas, including products known by the slang name “2C-B”, which may be mixed with other substances.

Officers said laboratory testing found high-concentration MDMA and may include additional substances such as ketamine, cocaine and caffeine, which they said increases risk.

Amarin TV reported that during the search and arrest, foreign customers also contacted the suspect to request drugs. Similarly, back in late February, tourist police arrested a Russian man on Koh Pha Ngan after stopping a speeding car in a community area and later searching his home, where they found several types of narcotics.