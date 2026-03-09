Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 9, 2026, 2:31 PM
758 1 minute read
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from SiamRath

Fire tore through a two-storey home in Hin Khon subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat district, Buri Ram, yesterday, March 8, before firefighters could bring the blaze under control, with the suspected cause later linked to a power bank explosion.

Fire engines from the local area were dispatched after the report of a house fire in the subdistrict. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had already spread through the half-concrete, half-wooden home.

Fire crews used multiple engines to douse the flames, but operations were hampered by the fire’s location on the second floor, where the structure is entirely wooden.

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram
Photo via DailyNews

It took about 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control, but the house was damaged beyond repair.

The 39 year old homeowner said the property had been built around 10 years ago and that the home’s electrical wiring was still in good working condition.

She said the fire may have started after her 17 year old daughter left a power bank charging on a bed on the second floor from about 1pm.

With the weather on the day hot and humid, a possible electrical short circuit may have led to the fire, she said.

Related Articles
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram
Photo via DailyNews

The homeowner’s 68 year old father, who is bedridden and inside the house, said he heard an explosion-like sound from the second floor before smoke appeared and the fire spread.

DailyNews reported that district official urged the public to treat the case as a warning and said the damage report had been submitted to the district chief for relief consideration.

Elsewhere, a fire broke out at the staff accommodation of a well-known molam group in Khon Kaen, reportedly caused by a power bank. No one was inside when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The owner of the band told reporters that a power bank had been left charging on a mattress earlier in the day. The device is believed to have overheated and short-circuited, causing a fire that quickly spread through the room.

Latest Thailand News
CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse

2 minutes ago
Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter

4 minutes ago
British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained | Thaiger Thailand News

British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained

50 minutes ago
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

1 hour ago
Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

2 hours ago
Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

2 hours ago
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

4 hours ago
How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

4 hours ago
Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown

4 hours ago
British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large | Thaiger Pattaya News

British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large

4 hours ago
Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family

5 hours ago
Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported

6 hours ago
Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape

6 hours ago
Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists

6 hours ago
Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases

1 day ago
Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals

1 day ago
Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban

1 day ago
British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists

1 day ago
Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

1 day ago
Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers

2 days ago
Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician

2 days ago
Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds

2 days ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 9, 2026, 2:31 PM
758 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.