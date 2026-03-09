Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

Fire tore through a two-storey home in Hin Khon subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat district, Buri Ram, yesterday, March 8, before firefighters could bring the blaze under control, with the suspected cause later linked to a power bank explosion.

Fire engines from the local area were dispatched after the report of a house fire in the subdistrict. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had already spread through the half-concrete, half-wooden home.

Fire crews used multiple engines to douse the flames, but operations were hampered by the fire’s location on the second floor, where the structure is entirely wooden.

It took about 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control, but the house was damaged beyond repair.

The 39 year old homeowner said the property had been built around 10 years ago and that the home’s electrical wiring was still in good working condition.

She said the fire may have started after her 17 year old daughter left a power bank charging on a bed on the second floor from about 1pm.

With the weather on the day hot and humid, a possible electrical short circuit may have led to the fire, she said.

The homeowner’s 68 year old father, who is bedridden and inside the house, said he heard an explosion-like sound from the second floor before smoke appeared and the fire spread.

DailyNews reported that district official urged the public to treat the case as a warning and said the damage report had been submitted to the district chief for relief consideration.

Elsewhere, a fire broke out at the staff accommodation of a well-known molam group in Khon Kaen, reportedly caused by a power bank. No one was inside when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The owner of the band told reporters that a power bank had been left charging on a mattress earlier in the day. The device is believed to have overheated and short-circuited, causing a fire that quickly spread through the room.