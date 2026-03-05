Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 5, 2026, 6:03 PM
50 2 minutes read
Photo via TikTok/ @tyatida

A Thai family is pursuing legal action against a hotel in Shanghai after they said they found a male staff member sneaking into their room and later claiming he entered by mistake.

A Thai woman, Yatida Siriwangchai, posted videos of the incident on her TikTok account, @tyatida, on Tuesday, March 3. In the clips, a man is seen lying in a narrow gap between her father’s bed and the wall, appearing to hide.

Yatida asked how the man got into the room and who he was, but she and her family were unable to communicate in Chinese. Thai TikTok users who said they understood Chinese later interpreted the man’s explanation as a claim that he had gone into the wrong room.

In the video, Yatida said she was confident she had locked the room before leaving and had also checked the door after locking it. She said she suspected the man was a hotel employee who had access to a spare keycard.

Thai social media users questioned the man’s explanation and suggested he may have intended to steal valuables, but was caught when the family returned unexpectedly, prompting him to claim it was a mistaken entry.

Others raised concerns he could have planted a hidden camera or entered the intention of committing sexual assault.

Photo via TikTok/ @tyatida

In a second video, Yatida said she spoke with the hotel manager, who confirmed the man was a hotel worker. She said her parents initially believed the staff member had entered the wrong room and felt sorry for him, so the family did not take legal action at that time.

Related Articles

After the videos spread online, Thai users who said they had previously stayed at the same hotel posted comments describing similar experiences.

One Thai woman said a staff member entered her room without permission. She said the manager told her the worker intended to clean a room after guests had checked out but entered the wrong room, and she received four bottles of drinking water as compensation.

Photo via TikTok/ @tyatida

Another Thai woman said she and a friend were followed while staying at the hotel and claimed security was weak because people who were not guests could enter the building and use the lift.

She said they confronted the person they believed was stalking them, causing him to run away. She also said she suspected the person was the same hotel worker seen in Yatida’s video.

Following the comments, Yatida said she and her family changed their minds and reported the case to local police, with Thai TikTok users who speak Chinese helping them communicate with officers.

In her latest post, Yatida said police promised to update her on the case even after she and her family returned to Thailand. Online users urged her to continue sharing updates and asked her to name the hotel so others could avoid staying there.

@tyatida

วันๆพันกว่าเรื่อง เกิดแต่กับบ้านกู #เซี่ยงไฮ้ @SUPUEY

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – ชื่อตี้เพื่อนเรียกตอ – ชื่อตี้เพื่อนเรียกตอ

Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room

China NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.