Nakhon Nayok fire spreads near homes, arson suspected

A large fire broke out yesterday, January 27, in a field in Nakhon Nayok’s Pak Phli district, prompting officials to deploy fire engines, rescue teams, and water trucks from across the region to prevent the blaze from reaching nearby communities.

The fire was reported in the Tha Ruea subdistrict, where dry vegetation allowed the flames to spread rapidly across farmland. The fire spread dangerously close to nearby homes, causing concerns about property damage and health impact.

Officials from the Nakhon Nayok Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office led the emergency response, supported by local administrative organisations and volunteer rescue teams.

A command centre was set up at Wat Lam Bua Loi temple, where Nakhon Nayok Governor Chanon Wasiksiri convened an urgent meeting alongside the deputy governor, the district chief, the head of Pak Phli Police Station, and representatives from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The governor stated that the fire appeared to have started the previous night under suspicious circumstances and may have been the result of premeditated burning. He criticised the act as damaging to both the environment and public health, noting that elderly residents and children had been affected by smoke inhalation.

He also instructed the police to investigate and bring those responsible to justice, stressing that the incident had no benefit to the area and must not be repeated.

In response to the spreading flames, firefighters and rescue workers established firebreaks and sprayed down high-risk areas to slow the spread. The governor thanked all involved agencies for their efforts and ordered patrols to monitor the site overnight.

Officials plan to reassess the situation again today, reported Khaosod.

