Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

A birthday gathering on Pattaya Beach ended with a boy being rushed to the hospital yesterday, March 8, after friends pulled him from the sea and saved him from drowning following play-fighting in the water.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation received a call at 12.30am about a person in trouble in the water in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. Rescue volunteers were sent to the scene.

When rescuers arrived, a large number of tourists and locals were gathered at the scene. The boy, identified as 16 year old Pla Carp, was lying on the sand after friends pulled him from the sea, breathing heavily, dazed and coughing after swallowing water.

Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene before transferring him to the hospital urgently for further treatment. A group of his friends remained at the scene and gave information about what had happened.

One of them, 17 year old Jack, who was celebrating his birthday, said he and five friends had gone to sit together on the beach to celebrate. He said the group went swimming after drinking alcohol on the beach.

According to his account, the group began joking around in the water and started play-fighting, including wrestling and pushing each other underwater.

During this, Pla Carp reportedly began to choke badly after taking in seawater, reported เรารักพัทยา.

Jack said the group helped their friend out of the water and onto the beach, but once on shore, Pla Carp’s condition deteriorated, and he lost consciousness.

His friends panicked and called rescue workers for help, leading to the dispatch and on-scene treatment before he was taken to the hospital.

At the time of reporting, there had been no update on the boy’s condition from the hospital or rescue workers.

