Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 9, 2026, 10:52 AM
820 1 minute read
Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from เรารักพัทยา

A birthday gathering on Pattaya Beach ended with a boy being rushed to the hospital yesterday, March 8, after friends pulled him from the sea and saved him from drowning following play-fighting in the water.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation received a call at 12.30am about a person in trouble in the water in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. Rescue volunteers were sent to the scene.

When rescuers arrived, a large number of tourists and locals were gathered at the scene. The boy, identified as 16 year old Pla Carp, was lying on the sand after friends pulled him from the sea, breathing heavily, dazed and coughing after swallowing water.

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene before transferring him to the hospital urgently for further treatment. A group of his friends remained at the scene and gave information about what had happened.

One of them, 17 year old Jack, who was celebrating his birthday, said he and five friends had gone to sit together on the beach to celebrate. He said the group went swimming after drinking alcohol on the beach.

According to his account, the group began joking around in the water and started play-fighting, including wrestling and pushing each other underwater.

During this, Pla Carp reportedly began to choke badly after taking in seawater, reported เรารักพัทยา.

Related Articles

Jack said the group helped their friend out of the water and onto the beach, but once on shore, Pla Carp’s condition deteriorated, and he lost consciousness.

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

His friends panicked and called rescue workers for help, leading to the dispatch and on-scene treatment before he was taken to the hospital.

At the time of reporting, there had been no update on the boy’s condition from the hospital or rescue workers.

Similarly, locals rescued a drunken foreign man from drowning after he swam out into the sea at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya and began struggling in the water. Witnesses alerted authorities, who pulled him back to shore. Rescuers gave first aid and took him to the hospital, noting a strong smell of alcohol.

Latest Thailand News
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

3 minutes ago
Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

52 minutes ago
Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

1 hour ago
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

3 hours ago
How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

3 hours ago
Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown

3 hours ago
British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large | Thaiger Pattaya News

British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large

3 hours ago
Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family

4 hours ago
Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported

5 hours ago
Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape

5 hours ago
Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists

5 hours ago
Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases

1 day ago
Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals

1 day ago
Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban

1 day ago
British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists

1 day ago
Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

1 day ago
Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers

2 days ago
Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician

2 days ago
Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds

2 days ago
Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan

3 days ago
MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures | Thaiger Thailand News

MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures

3 days ago
Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi

3 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 9, 2026, 10:52 AM
820 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.