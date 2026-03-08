Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 8, 2026, 8:39 AM
167 1 minute read
Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An Australian national wanted on 11 drug-related charges in his home country was arrested at a condominium in Din Daeng, Bangkok, on March 6, after police coordinated with international agencies to track him down.

The suspect, 44 year old Isaac, was found hiding at the property following an investigation by Immigration Division 3, led by Police Major General Songprod Sirisukha. The Australian Federal Police had coordinated with the Royal Thai Police to locate Isaac, who faces charges of drug possession and production under an arrest warrant issued in Queensland, Australia, on January 18, 2024.

Isaac holds dual citizenship and carries both Australian and New Zealand passports. He had most recently entered Thailand on February 10, 2026. His criminal record includes a drug possession offence on November 1, 2019, and an attempted drug smuggling case in Indonesia on December 20, 2017.

Police Major General Songprod ordered the temporary revocation of Isaac’s permission to stay in Thailand, classifying him as a prohibited alien under immigration law. He was handed over to Immigration Division 3 for legal proceedings and deportation.

Immigration Division 3 said the arrest was the result of proactive operations and effective coordination with international security agencies.

Since January 2026, Immigration Division 3 has apprehended and deported over 20 foreign criminals hiding in the country, as part of the Immigration Bureau’s broader mission to protect national security and maintain public order, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Students discard cash outside Triam Udom entrance exam over strict item ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Students discard cash outside Triam Udom entrance exam over strict item ban

2 minutes ago
British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists

20 minutes ago
Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

49 minutes ago
Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers

21 hours ago
Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions

21 hours ago
Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions

21 hours ago
DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician

23 hours ago
Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds

23 hours ago
Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures | Thaiger Thailand News

MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures

2 days ago
Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi

2 days ago
Kora Beach Resort Phuket wedding showcase recaps multi-cultural ceremonies on Valentine’s Eve | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Kora Beach Resort Phuket wedding showcase recaps multi-cultural ceremonies on Valentine’s Eve

2 days ago
Octopus ride malfunction in Nakhon Ratchasima injures two girls | Thaiger Thailand News

Octopus ride malfunction in Nakhon Ratchasima injures two girls

2 days ago
Israeli man allegedly assaults old foreigner over Middle East conflict argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Israeli man allegedly assaults old foreigner over Middle East conflict argument

2 days ago
Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya

2 days ago
How UOB is aiming to close Thailand&#8217;s education gap with three connected programmes | Thaiger Finance

How UOB is aiming to close Thailand’s education gap with three connected programmes

2 days ago
Russian man arrested for processing and selling cannabis products in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man arrested for processing and selling cannabis products in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thailand oil reserves revised to 95 days after new supply confirmed | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand oil reserves revised to 95 days after new supply confirmed

2 days ago
Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case | Thaiger Thailand News

Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case

2 days ago
Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery

2 days ago
3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street

2 days ago
2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man

2 days ago
Bangkok woman&#8217;s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run

2 days ago
Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room

3 days ago
Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten | Thaiger Thailand News

Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 8, 2026, 8:39 AM
167 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.