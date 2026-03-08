Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An Australian national wanted on 11 drug-related charges in his home country was arrested at a condominium in Din Daeng, Bangkok, on March 6, after police coordinated with international agencies to track him down.

The suspect, 44 year old Isaac, was found hiding at the property following an investigation by Immigration Division 3, led by Police Major General Songprod Sirisukha. The Australian Federal Police had coordinated with the Royal Thai Police to locate Isaac, who faces charges of drug possession and production under an arrest warrant issued in Queensland, Australia, on January 18, 2024.

Isaac holds dual citizenship and carries both Australian and New Zealand passports. He had most recently entered Thailand on February 10, 2026. His criminal record includes a drug possession offence on November 1, 2019, and an attempted drug smuggling case in Indonesia on December 20, 2017.

Police Major General Songprod ordered the temporary revocation of Isaac’s permission to stay in Thailand, classifying him as a prohibited alien under immigration law. He was handed over to Immigration Division 3 for legal proceedings and deportation.

Immigration Division 3 said the arrest was the result of proactive operations and effective coordination with international security agencies.

Since January 2026, Immigration Division 3 has apprehended and deported over 20 foreign criminals hiding in the country, as part of the Immigration Bureau’s broader mission to protect national security and maintain public order, reported KhaoSod.