Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 7, 2026, 12:24 PM
Photo courtesy of NBT

Phuket‘s provincial officials are moving to address significant delays in renewing and issuing work permits for more than 130,000 foreign workers, following mounting complaints from employers about the backlog’s impact on businesses across the island.

The issue was raised during a monthly meeting of labour agencies at the Phuket Provincial Labour Office on March 4, prompting Phuket Vice Governor Teeraphong Chuaychoo to call for immediate action. Representatives from key agencies attended, including the Phuket Provincial Labour Office, Phuket Provincial Employment Office, Phuket Skills Development Institute 21, Phuket Provincial Labour Protection and Welfare Office, and the Phuket Provincial Social Security Office.

Officials reviewed February’s operational results and discussed coordination issues and employment management obstacles, with the work permit backlog emerging as the primary concern.

Phuket Provincial Employment Office Chief Pichit Singthongkam attributed the delays to a transition in the work permit processing system. The Department of Employment introduced a nationwide outsourcing system on October 13, 2025, aimed at streamlining applications through the digital e-WorkPermit platform via more than 40 service units across Thailand.

In Phuket, however, the system has struggled to keep pace with the island’s large foreign workforce, exceeding the processing capacity of the outsourced service provider. Businesses, particularly in the tourism sector, have been hit hardest, with employers raising concerns that slow renewals are hampering hiring plans and delaying employment approvals.

Statistics from the Phuket Provincial Employment Office show that as of October 2025, Phuket had 138,244 foreign workers. Of these, 121,198 are from the four main neighbouring nationalities, 16,260 are general foreign workers from other countries, 503 are under the investment promotion category, and 283 are ethnic minority workers.

Teeraphong acknowledged the urgency of the situation and directed the Phuket Provincial Employment Office to develop solutions without delay. A meeting with employers and relevant agencies will be convened to discuss practical steps to speed up the process.

Officials identified the main bottleneck at the production stage of the outsourced system, which currently lacks the capacity to handle the volume of applications. As a temporary measure, additional officers have been assigned to the Foreign Work Permit Service Centre in Phuket to assist applicants, monitor progress, and report developments to central authorities. They will also oversee and evaluate the outsourcing provider’s performance to ensure it meets required standards, reported The Phuket News.

