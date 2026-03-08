Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 8, 2026, 9:40 AM
57 1 minute read
Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Stang Stang via Facebook

A violent assault on foreign tourists on Pattaya’s Walking Street in the early hours of March 7, 2026, has drawn heavy criticism online after video footage of the incident spread across social media.

A Facebook user posted a three-minute-12-second clip of the altercation, which occurred around 5am in South Pattaya. The user, identified as “stang stang,” wrote in Thai that the attack was unjustified, as the man involved was allegedly intoxicated and had not provoked the confrontation.

The footage shows a man, apparently of Middle Eastern descent and wearing a white shirt, being kicked in the face and chin before falling to the ground. A woman, also appearing to be of Middle Eastern origin and dressed in a black top, then intervenes to protect him, escalating the situation further.

Motorbike taxi drivers reportedly attempted to separate those involved, shouting “Enough! Enough!” The situation worsened, however, when the foreign couple began arguing with each other. A group of approximately four to five transgender women then allegedly assaulted the foreign woman, leaving her with visible injuries. The group subsequently dispersed, with some seen laughing as they left.

Additional videos circulating online appear to show individuals resembling security personnel from nearby entertainment venues joining in to kick and stomp the tourists.

Local media reporters visited the scene later that day but found entertainment venues closed and residents unaware of the previous night’s events. Attempts to contact the original poster for further details were unsuccessful.

Police from Mueang Pattaya Police Station have confirmed that an investigation is underway and that they are gathering information. As of the latest updates, the foreign couple has not yet filed a formal complaint.

Police are urging anyone with additional evidence or information to come forward.

Pattaya News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.