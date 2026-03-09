How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

Apple has done something it rarely does: made a cheap laptop. The MacBook Neo, launched in March 2026 at US$599 (19,900 baht in Thailand), represents the company’s most aggressive pricing move in Macintosh history. For the first time, a brand-new Mac with an aluminium body costs the same as mid-range plastic Windows 11 laptops sold at CentralWorld or Siam Paragon.

But does using iPhone silicon in a laptop actually work? The device arrives at a time when the latest technology news continues to focus on AI chips and mobile processors.

What makes the MacBook Neo different

The Neo’s breakthrough price comes from an unusual decision: instead of using a Mac-specific chip like the M-series processors, Apple installed the A18 Pro, the same chip found in the iPhone 16 Pro. By leveraging the massive production scale of iPhone manufacturing, Apple reduced research costs that typically drive up Mac prices.

The A18 Pro features a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, along with a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for on-device AI tasks. Built on a 3-nanometer process, it delivers strong single-core performance while running completely fanless. The Neo has no cooling fan, which makes it silent in operation.

The compromise shows up in what’s missing. The base US$599 model comes with 8GB of unified memory (non-upgradeable), 256GB storage, no keyboard backlight, and a mechanical-click trackpad instead of the haptic Force Touch found on pricier MacBooks. Touch ID fingerprint authentication is only available if you upgrade to the US$699 model with 512GB storage. Perhaps most controversially, one of the two USB-C ports is limited to USB 2.0 speeds, 480Mb/s in 2026.

Performance: How A18 Pro compares to Intel and AMD

In everyday tasks like web browsing and document editing, the A18 Pro holds its own. Single-core Geekbench scores hover around 3,428, putting it ahead of the older M1 chip and competitive with mid-range Intel processors. This translates to snappy app launches and smooth interface navigation.

Multi-core performance tells a different story. With only 6 cores total, the Neo scores around 8,531 in Geekbench 6, significantly behind laptops using Windows 11 with 12 to 24-core processors. An Intel Core i9-13900HX scores roughly 15,722 in multi-core tests, nearly doubling the Neo’s throughput in heavy tasks like video rendering or large-scale data processing.

For the Neo’s target users, students taking notes, office workers managing spreadsheets, and families browsing the web, in which the single-core speed matters more than raw multi-core power. Apple claims the Neo is 50% faster than bestselling Windows laptops with Intel Core Ultra 5 processors for typical daily tasks, a claim that appears credible based on the A18 Pro’s low-latency unified memory design.

Battery life and the fanless advantage

The Neo’s 36.5-watt-hour battery sounds small compared to the 55Wh in a Dell XPS 13 or 90Wh in gaming laptops, but efficiency makes the difference. Apple rates it for 16 hours of video playback or 11 hours of web browsing, a full day of university lectures without carrying a charger.

Windows 11 laptops with Intel or AMD chips typically manage 8 to 10 hours under similar conditions, and gaming models often barely reach 2 hours under load. The fanless design also means the Neo never heats up your lap or makes noise, a quality-of-life improvement that budget Windows laptops rarely deliver.

Build quality and design

The Neo uses a 100% recycled aluminium unibody that feels identical to the premium MacBook Air. At 1.23kg and 1.27cm thick, it’s lighter and thinner than most budget Windows alternatives, which often use plastic chassis that feel less rigid.

This is worth noting as a fact rather than a sales pitch: at the US$600 price point, most Windows laptops from Dell, HP, or Lenovo use plastic shells and trackpads that don’t match the Neo’s physical presence. However, build quality alone shouldn’t drive a purchase decision; what matters is whether the device does what you need.

The Neo comes in four colours: Silver, Indigo (blue), Blush (pink), and Citrus (yellow), with matching tinted keycaps. This aesthetic targets younger buyers and students, contrasting with the corporate tones common in Windows ultrabooks.

Display and connectivity

The 13-inch Liquid Retina display runs at 2408-by-1506 resolution (219 PPI) with 500 nits brightness—noticeably sharper and brighter than the 1920-by-1080 screens on typical $600 Windows laptops. However, it only supports the sRGB colour space, not the wider P3 gamut found on pricier Macs. For general use, this doesn’t matter, but photographers and video editors working with colour-critical content will notice the limitation.

Port selection is minimal. Two USB-C ports (one USB 3.2 at 10Gb/s, one USB 2.0 at 480Mb/s) and a headphone jack. No Thunderbolt support, no HDMI, no SD card reader. Windows laptops in this range often include USB-A ports, HDMI output, and more expansion options. The Neo supports one external display at 4K 60Hz. For students carrying a mouse and occasionally charging, this works. For users managing multiple external drives or displays, it’s restrictive.

The 8GB memory

Eight gigabytes of RAM in 2026 sounds inadequate, especially when Windows 11 “Copilot+” certification requires 16GB minimum. Apple’s argument is that unified memory, where CPU and GPU share the same high-speed pool, is more efficient than traditional RAM configurations. Combined with macOS memory compression, 8GB on the Neo genuinely handles everyday productivity better than 8GB on Windows.

That said, power users opening 50 browser tabs while editing video will hit the ceiling quickly. The memory isn’t upgradeable after purchase. This is deliberate product positioning: the Neo isn’t meant to be a professional workstation. It’s designed to be an exceptionally polished device for basic computing tasks.

Gaming: A brief look

The A18 Pro’s 5-core GPU can run casual games and some AAA titles ported to Mac, like Resident Evil Village at medium settings (45-50 FPS). This is impressive for a US$599 laptop and far exceeds what most budget Windows machines can do.

However, Windows still dominates gaming. The 2026 generation of Intel integrated graphics (Arc B390) delivers 53 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at native 1200p resolution, and discrete NVIDIA GPUs in gaming laptops leave the Neo far behind. If gaming is a priority, Windows remains the clear choice.

macOS versus Windows 11

The operating system choice often comes down to ecosystem. macOS Tahoe integrates tightly with iPhone and iPad through features like Handoff, AirDrop, and Universal Control. Apple Intelligence runs entirely on-device for privacy, handling tasks like photo cleanup and note summarisation without cloud processing.

Windows 11 offers broader software compatibility, including legacy applications and extensive gaming support. For enterprise users needing domain management, TPM 2.0 security, and specific business software, Windows is typically the safer bet.

Impact on the Thai market

At 19,900 baht, the Neo has landed as a direct competitor to mid-range Windows laptops sold at Thai retailers like Studio7 and iStudio. For Thai families, the choice between a plastic Windows laptop and an aluminium MacBook at nearly identical prices changes the calculation entirely. Apple’s strong resale value in Southeast Asian markets adds to the appeal.

Students can access education pricing, potentially bringing the cost to around 16,900 baht—making it Thailand’s most affordable entry point into the Apple ecosystem. Local retailers are already positioning the Neo as the “first MacBook” for high school and university students, a strategy that could permanently shift market share away from Windows manufacturers in the education segment.

Key Specifications Comparison

Feature MacBook Neo Average Budget Windows (~US$600) Average Mid-Range Windows (~US$1000) CPU A18 Pro (6-core) Intel Core Ultra 5 (14-core) Intel Core Ultra 7 (16-core) RAM 8GB (fixed) 8-16GB (often upgradeable) 16-32GB Storage 256GB/512GB 256GB-1TB 512GB-2TB Display 13″ 2408×1506, 500 nits 13-14″ 1920×1080, 250-300 nits 13-14″ 2880×1800 OLED, 400+ nits Battery 11-16 hours 6-10 hours 8-13 hours Weight 1.23kg 1.4-1.8kg 1.3-1.5kg Ports 2× USB-C (1× USB3, 1× USB2) Mix of USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2× Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI Build Recycled aluminum Plastic/aluminum hybrid CNC aluminum Price (Thailand) 19,900 baht 18,000 to 25,000 baht 35,000 to 50,000 baht

What the Neo changes

The MacBook Neo forces Windows manufacturers to reconsider what they can deliver at US$600. For years, budget Windows laptops have featured dim screens, plastic builds, and bloated software. Apple’s entry at this price point with premium materials and clean software raises the floor for what consumers should expect.

However, the Neo isn’t for everyone. The 8GB memory ceiling, limited ports, missing keyboard backlight, and lack of touchscreen support mean certain users will still need Windows alternatives. Creative professionals editing 4K video, gamers playing modern titles, and business users requiring specific Windows software should look elsewhere.

For students managing documents and browsing the web, elderly users checking email and video calling family, and casual users who prioritise battery life and build quality, the Neo delivers what matters at a price that finally makes sense.

