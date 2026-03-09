Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 9, 2026, 12:00 PM
599 1 minute read
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

Two Thai transwomen allegedly stabbed a Japanese man with scissors at a hotel in Pattaya in the early hours of today, March 9, with both sides giving conflicting accounts of what happened.

Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Rescue Foundation and officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to a hotel in central Pattaya after a reported fight in a second-floor room.

Police said they found two Thai transwomen in the hotel lobby. The injured man, identified as 61 year old Yuzuki, was located in the room with a cut wound to his right wrist and was bleeding heavily. He was given first aid at the scene before being taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.

One transwoman, 27 year old Suthat, told police she met the Japanese man outside Baywalk Residence on Pattaya Beach Road and was invited to his hotel room.

Suthat claimed the man tried to attack her once they were alone, prompting her to scream for help. She said no one came, so she called a transgender friend to come to the hotel.

Transwomen stabs Japanese man in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

She told police the man continued to attack her and she was unable to fight him off, so she stabbed him with scissors.

Suthat said her friend arrived shortly afterwards and knocked on the door, and the man then released her. She insisted she acted in self-defence and said her friend was not involved in the incident.

Related Articles

However, Yuzuki gave a different account, telling police the two transwomen attacked him and stole 5,000 baht in cash.

Channel 8 reported that both transwomen were taken to the police station for further questioning. Police said they will continue investigating to ensure fairness to both parties.

Thai transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man
Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

In related cases reported in February, a Thai transwoman was arrested for threatening and stealing cash and a mobile phone from a Chinese tourist. In another February case, four transwomen were arrested after a German man reported he was robbed and attacked on Pattaya Beach Road.

On March 5, another Thai transgender suspect was arrested after stealing 20,000 baht from a South Korean man after being hired to entertain him and his friends at a pool villa in Pattaya.

Latest Thailand News
British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained | Thaiger Thailand News

British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained

44 minutes ago
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

58 minutes ago
Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

2 hours ago
Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

2 hours ago
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

3 hours ago
How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

4 hours ago
Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown

4 hours ago
British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large | Thaiger Pattaya News

British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large

4 hours ago
Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family

5 hours ago
Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported

5 hours ago
Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape

6 hours ago
Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists

6 hours ago
Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases

1 day ago
Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals

1 day ago
Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban

1 day ago
British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists

1 day ago
Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

1 day ago
Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers

2 days ago
Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician

2 days ago
Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds

2 days ago
Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan

3 days ago
MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures | Thaiger Thailand News

MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures

3 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 9, 2026, 12:00 PM
599 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.