Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

Two Thai transwomen allegedly stabbed a Japanese man with scissors at a hotel in Pattaya in the early hours of today, March 9, with both sides giving conflicting accounts of what happened.

Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Rescue Foundation and officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to a hotel in central Pattaya after a reported fight in a second-floor room.

Police said they found two Thai transwomen in the hotel lobby. The injured man, identified as 61 year old Yuzuki, was located in the room with a cut wound to his right wrist and was bleeding heavily. He was given first aid at the scene before being taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.

One transwoman, 27 year old Suthat, told police she met the Japanese man outside Baywalk Residence on Pattaya Beach Road and was invited to his hotel room.

Suthat claimed the man tried to attack her once they were alone, prompting her to scream for help. She said no one came, so she called a transgender friend to come to the hotel.

She told police the man continued to attack her and she was unable to fight him off, so she stabbed him with scissors.

Suthat said her friend arrived shortly afterwards and knocked on the door, and the man then released her. She insisted she acted in self-defence and said her friend was not involved in the incident.

However, Yuzuki gave a different account, telling police the two transwomen attacked him and stole 5,000 baht in cash.

Channel 8 reported that both transwomen were taken to the police station for further questioning. Police said they will continue investigating to ensure fairness to both parties.

In related cases reported in February, a Thai transwoman was arrested for threatening and stealing cash and a mobile phone from a Chinese tourist. In another February case, four transwomen were arrested after a German man reported he was robbed and attacked on Pattaya Beach Road.

On March 5, another Thai transgender suspect was arrested after stealing 20,000 baht from a South Korean man after being hired to entertain him and his friends at a pool villa in Pattaya.