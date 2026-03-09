First group of 62 Thai nationals arrives safely in Turkey from Iran

A group of 62 Thai nationals has crossed from Iran into Turkey as part of a Royal Thai Government evacuation effort linked to an ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with onward travel to Thailand planned over March 8 and today, March 9.

Officials at the Kapıköy border checkpoint received the first group on the evening of March 7 at 6.40pm local time. The reception was coordinated with the Department of Consular Affairs and representatives from the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara.

Border staff at Kapıköy facilitated a delegation from the Department of Consular Affairs led by Bancha Yuenyongchongcharoen, deputy director-general of the department.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara team was led by Panchita Romyanon, deputy head of mission.

The first group of 62 Thai evacuees was received with support from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran, led by adviser Chayanit Prasoetphon, after departing Iran via the Razi border crossing and arriving safely at Kapıköy.

An operations centre in Van, eastern Turkey, will support the group and other Thai nationals evacuating from Iran while onward arrangements are made. The centre will facilitate accommodation, meals, relief kits and other essential supplies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the evacuees were due to continue their journey to Thailand on March 8 and March 9. No further details were provided about travel arrangements.

The evacuation is being carried out in line with the Royal Thai Government’s policy to assist Thai nationals in the Middle East who are affected by the ongoing conflict to leave high-risk areas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed appreciation to the Iranian and Turkish authorities for facilitating the evacuation.

Thai nationals residing in the Middle East were advised to closely follow news and announcements from Royal Thai embassies and consulates-general.

In an earlier development, Thailand said it was preparing contingency plans to assist and evacuate Thai nationals from the Middle East if tensions escalated, after the United States and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28.