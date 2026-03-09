First group of 62 Thai nationals arrives safely in Turkey from Iran

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 9, 2026, 4:45 PM
314 1 minute read
First group of 62 Thai nationals arrives safely in Turkey from Iran | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MFA

A group of 62 Thai nationals has crossed from Iran into Turkey as part of a Royal Thai Government evacuation effort linked to an ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with onward travel to Thailand planned over March 8 and today, March 9.

Officials at the Kapıköy border checkpoint received the first group on the evening of March 7 at 6.40pm local time. The reception was coordinated with the Department of Consular Affairs and representatives from the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara.

First group of 62 Thai nationals arrives safely in Turkey from Iran
Photo via MFA

Border staff at Kapıköy facilitated a delegation from the Department of Consular Affairs led by Bancha Yuenyongchongcharoen, deputy director-general of the department.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara team was led by Panchita Romyanon, deputy head of mission.

The first group of 62 Thai evacuees was received with support from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran, led by adviser Chayanit Prasoetphon, after departing Iran via the Razi border crossing and arriving safely at Kapıköy.

First group of 62 Thai nationals arrives safely in Turkey from Iran
Photo via MFA

An operations centre in Van, eastern Turkey, will support the group and other Thai nationals evacuating from Iran while onward arrangements are made. The centre will facilitate accommodation, meals, relief kits and other essential supplies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the evacuees were due to continue their journey to Thailand on March 8 and March 9. No further details were provided about travel arrangements.

Related Articles

The evacuation is being carried out in line with the Royal Thai Government’s policy to assist Thai nationals in the Middle East who are affected by the ongoing conflict to leave high-risk areas.

First group of 62 Thai nationals arrives safely in Turkey from Iran
Photo via MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed appreciation to the Iranian and Turkish authorities for facilitating the evacuation.

Thai nationals residing in the Middle East were advised to closely follow news and announcements from Royal Thai embassies and consulates-general.

In an earlier development, Thailand said it was preparing contingency plans to assist and evacuate Thai nationals from the Middle East if tensions escalated, after the United States and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28.

Latest Thailand News
Two arrested after luxury watches stolen in Pattaya home break-in | Thaiger Thailand News

Two arrested after luxury watches stolen in Pattaya home break-in

17 minutes ago
Motorcycle crash victim dies after taken to police station instead of hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash victim dies after taken to police station instead of hospital

23 minutes ago
Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition | Thaiger Thailand News

Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition

1 hour ago
CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse

2 hours ago
Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter

2 hours ago
British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained | Thaiger Thailand News

British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained

3 hours ago
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

3 hours ago
Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

4 hours ago
Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

4 hours ago
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

6 hours ago
How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

6 hours ago
Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown

6 hours ago
British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large | Thaiger Pattaya News

British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large

6 hours ago
Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family

7 hours ago
Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported

8 hours ago
Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape

8 hours ago
Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists

8 hours ago
Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases

1 day ago
Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals

1 day ago
Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban

1 day ago
British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists

1 day ago
Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

1 day ago
Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers

2 days ago
Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 9, 2026, 4:45 PM
314 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.