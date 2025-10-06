Thailand video news Former Boxing Champion Amnat Ruenroeng in Convenience Store Brawl, Outrage as Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student Over Marshmallows

Thailand and the region faced a dramatic week of headlines spanning crime, social issues, and tragedy. Authorities intensified their anti-narcotics drive, dismantling nine drug networks and seizing millions of meth pills and other drugs. In contrast, viral incidents stirred national debate — from former boxing champion Amnat Ruenroeng’s drunken brawl, to a Lampang teacher accused of assaulting a child over marshmallows, and a man’s class-biased comments about a security guard’s dining choice. Pattaya officials also scrambled to address stray dog concerns after viral complaints. Beyond Thailand, sorrow struck Indonesia as a school collapse killed 37 and injured dozens, spotlighting urgent questions over infrastructure safety.

In a sweeping nationwide operation during September, Thai authorities dismantled nine drug trafficking networks, arresting 16 suspects and seizing massive quantities of narcotics. According to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the crackdown captured 18.5 million amphetamine pills, 1,488 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and 29 kilograms of ketamine. Thaiger The raids took place across provinces including Nakhon Phanom, Saraburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, and Chiang Rai. Thaiger In Suphan Buri, investigators nabbed a key trafficker who was already under a monitoring bracelet tied to a child abduction case. Thaiger Along the northeastern border by the Mekong River, police intercepted cross-border shipments in Nakhon Phanom and Bueng Kan. Thaiger According to Royal Thai Police figures, in the fiscal year up to September 2025, authorities handled over 265,000 drug-related cases, seizing more than 1.08 billion methamphetamine pills, 51,916 kg of crystal meth, 6,031 kg of ketamine, and 11,294 kg of heroin. Thaiger+1 The government positions this as part of its intensified anti-narcotics agenda, stressing collaboration with international agencies to go after transnational syndicates. Thaiger

A shocking viral video shows former world boxing champion Amnat Ruenroeng involved in a confrontation at a convenience store, where he appeared intoxicated and aggressive. Thaiger The footage depicts a young man trying to calm Amnat, but the ex-boxer allegedly pushed him. In response, the young man, claiming to defend himself and others present, struck Amnat, restraining him until he fell. Thaiger The young man later posted that he had no intention to hurt Amnat, but felt forced to act as Amnat continued to escalate. Thaiger Amnat, a decorated athlete who won the IBF flyweight title, an Olympic and Asian Games participant, had a reputation for discipline and focus. Thaiger+1 The incident has stressed his public image and raised questions about post-retirement conduct. Authorities are reviewing the video and considering charges, especially around public disturbance and assault. Many netizens have expressed disappointment, saying retired athletes should exemplify decorum rather than being embroiled in violent incidents. Thaiger+1

A 23‑year‑old teacher in Lampang is under fire after allegedly assaulting a seven‑year‑old boy for eating the teacher’s marshmallow snack. Thaiger The child reportedly consumed the snack due to lack of money, prompting the teacher to strike him with a metal ruler and slap him. Thaiger Local leaders visited the boy’s home in Mae Moh district and documented facial and neck bruises consistent with blunt force trauma. Thaiger The teacher and his mother attempted to apologize and offered compensation, but left hurriedly when media arrived; the boy’s mother refused the pardon, demanding legal consequences and transfer. Thaiger The school’s board and local officials have been pressured to take action. Community outrage is high, with many accusing the teacher of abusing authority and calling for stricter oversight in classrooms. Thaiger+1 In a similar case in Lop Buri, a teacher assaulted two students, one suffering broken ribs, pointing to a broader issue of teacher misconduct in Thai schools. Thaiger



A social media post ignited public backlash after a man openly questioned whether security guards truly earn enough to dine in nicer restaurants. He expressed surprise when he saw a guard eating at a buffet with his family along the Chao Phraya River, suggesting guards couldn’t afford such meals. Thaiger Many viewed his remarks as condescending, implying low-wage workers should not enjoy certain public amenities — a microaggression that struck a nerve. Local netizens and media criticized the man for judging someone’s dignity and income based on occupation. Others defended the guard’s right to leisure without scrutiny. The incident opened a broader conversation about class prejudice, respect for workers, and social assumptions in Thai society. No official action has been reported, but the commentary has fueled debates around respect, humility, and judgments in everyday interactions.



In Pattaya, a flurry of viral complaints from residents and tourists has pressured local officials to address the growing issue of stray dogs roaming streets, attacking people, and damaging property. Thaiger Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai acknowledged the seriousness and prioritized intensified sterilization, vaccination campaigns, and relocation programs. Dogs seen begging or running loose are now being caught, while shelters are being equipped to cope with increased intake. Authorities also plan stricter enforcement of pet ownership rules to reduce stray reproduction. Community groups are being mobilized to report aggressive dogs and support humane interventions. The pressure rose after videos and posts surfaced showing dogs biting visitors or trampling neighborhoods. The local government says it aims to strike a balance between animal welfare and public safety. Over the coming weeks, expect increased patrols, sterilization drives, and awareness campaigns about caring for stray and owned animals.



A catastrophic school building collapse in Indonesia claimed the lives of 37 people, including many students, and left dozens more injured. (The precise province was not specified in the provided link.) Emergency crews rushed to pull survivors from the rubble amid scenes of chaos and grief. The collapse is raising urgent questions about building safety standards, maintenance practices, and possible structural flaws. Hospitals in the vicinity are overwhelmed, handling burns, fractures, and trauma cases. Officials have launched investigations into whether substandard materials, corrosion, or unauthorized additions triggered the collapse. Families are calling for accountability, and national leaders have pledged full-scale inquiries. The tragedy underscores a persistent worry in some parts of Indonesia over aging infrastructure and enforcement gaps in safety regulation. In the coming days, expect forensic assessments, rescue operations, and calls for structural audits across educational institutions nationwide.