Thailand disrupts nine drug networks, seizes millions of narcotics

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the successful disruption of nine significant drug networks, resulting in the arrest of 16 suspects and the confiscation of large quantities of drugs during a nationwide operation in September.

During a press conference at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Anutin, who is also the interior minister, highlighted that drug suppression is a national priority and an urgent mission for the Royal Thai Police.

He stressed the importance of advancing Thailand’s drug enforcement strategy due to the severe risks illicit drugs pose to public safety and instructed the police to seek international cooperation to tackle transnational trafficking.

In September, under the government’s anti-narcotics initiatives, police dismantled nine major drug networks, apprehending 16 suspects and seizing 18.5 million amphetamine pills, 1,488 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, and 29 kilogrammes of ketamine.

These operations took place in provinces including Nakhon Phanom, Saraburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, and Chiang Rai, targeting drug storage locations and intercepting trafficking vehicles destined for the Central Plains and South Thailand.

In Suphan Buri, an operation spearheaded by the Special Operations Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau dismantled a key trafficking group, apprehending one suspect who was wearing a monitoring bracelet related to a child abduction case.

Along the northeastern border, patrol officers detained traffickers along the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom and another group in Bueng Kan.

In the fiscal year 2025, up to September 30, the Royal Thai Police managed 265,446 drug-related cases and detained 265,109 suspects. The seizures included 1.08 billion methamphetamine pills, 51,916 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, 6,031 kilogrammes of ketamine, and 11,294 kilogrammes of heroin.

In related news, Bangkok police dismantled a major drug distribution network in May, arresting four suspects linked to nightclub trafficking operations.

Thailand disrupts nine drug networks, seizes millions of narcotics | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The group was caught with methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy tablets shaped like popular cartoon characters, allegedly intended for sale in city entertainment venues. The operation also uncovered a scheme to infuse narcotics into e-cigarettes before distribution.

The arrests highlight Thailand’s ongoing crackdown on urban drug activity and underscore law enforcement’s focus on disrupting synthetic drug circulation in nightlife areas, reported by Bangkok Post.

