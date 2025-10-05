Former boxing champion Amnat Ruenroeng in convenience store brawl (video)

Thai boxing legend’s drunken clash goes viral

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Former world boxing champion Amnat Ruenroeng found himself in an altercation with a young man, following a heated argument that did not end well.

The incident became a hot topic on social media when a Facebook user, Worramet Sa-ardrat, posted a video of the confrontation in a convenience store, featuring Amnat, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

The video captures a young man attempting to calm Amnat, a renowned former IBF flyweight world champion, who was visibly inebriated. Despite the young man’s efforts to de-escalate the situation, Amnat did not respond positively.

As tensions escalated, Amnat pushed the young man, prompting him to defend himself by striking Amnat in the face. This led to a physical exchange where both parties traded punches until Amnat lost his balance and fell.

The young man then kicked Amnat in the face and restrained him on the floor until he was exhausted. Afterwards, he helped Amnat to his feet, while Amnat continued to shout outside the store.

The young man later posted the video online, clarifying his actions by stating, “I am not saying I am bold, skilled, or cool. I was merely defending myself. I tried to persuade him to leave, but he wouldn’t listen.

He was drunk and refused to go to sleep, causing fear among others. If it wasn’t me, how would others in the store have reacted? I apologise for my actions; I only defended myself. I had no intention of hurting him, but he forced my hand. Before criticising me, please watch the full video.”

Former boxing champion Amnat Ruenroeng in convenience store brawl (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Amnat Ruenroeng is a former national boxer for Thailand, who won a bronze medal at the 2007 World Championships and the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

He also secured two gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games and competed in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Amnat transitioned to professional boxing and clinched the IBF flyweight world title in 2014, before retiring in 2022.

In similar news, an ex-Thai boxer named Narong, also known as Saddam Kietyongyuth, suffered a broken nasal bone after being attacked by a group of men during a parking dispute at a Krabi bus terminal.

The 41 year old former fighter claimed that a heated argument with a security guard escalated when six to seven motorcycle taxi riders joined in and assaulted him.

Narong stated he was unable to defend himself against the gang and lost his glasses and torn clothes in the scuffle. However, one of the guards alleged that Narong initiated the fight and insulted their families.

Police have not yet confirmed if any legal action will be taken in either case, but both incidents have sparked widespread discussion online about the behaviour and public image of former athletes.

Many netizens expressed disappointment, urging retired fighters to act as role models rather than becoming involved in violent altercations.

Meanwhile, authorities in both provinces are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incidents.

